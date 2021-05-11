Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Fire on the railway

Published

BEYOND THE CALL OF DUTY: The three heroes
BEYOND THE CALL OF DUTY: The three heroes

Heroic trio praised for putting out a raging inferno

Three brave individuals prevented what could have been an disaster on Monday afternoon, putting out a fire that ignited about 400m away from a major petrol station.

The trio, two security guards and a Francistown businessman sprung into action after sparks coming from the train’s wheels of steel ignited a fire.

Eye witness Kenneth Higgins, 46 said he was waiting for the heavily laden train to make its way past the rail crossing when he noticed sparks coming from its wheels.

“It was as if the train was struggling under its weight and the wheels were skidding off the rail tracks,” he said.

He said the sparks eventually ignited a fire which quickly spread towards the transformers close by.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On the other side of the tracks, two security guards, Siphiwe Elias, 43 of Black Bone Security and Keoamogetse Joseph, 45 of Base One Security were going on about their business at their work station.

“I was on my phone when Elias alerted me to a train that seemed to be struggling under its weight,” said Joseph.

She said, moments later she saw plumes of smoke coming from the other side of the track.

Unaware that Higgins was struggling to dowse a fire that could spiral out of control any minute, Joseph and Elias continued with their afternoon chit-chat, with an occasional glance at the slow moving goods train.

“It wasn’t until the train had made it across that we heard screams coming from the other side of the rail line. There was a man struggling to put out a fire and desperately calling for help,” said Joseph.

Without hesitation, the two ladies left their workstations and rushed to the scene to help.

“We brought water and tree branches and immediately got to work,” said Elias.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“My main concern was the four transformers close by. That was a really dangerous situation that had to be dealt with quickly,” Elias said.

“I only got scared when I got home that evening,” chipped in Joseph.

So determined to put out the fire by the trio that none of them sparred a moment to capture a picture or video as it is a norm in the era of social media.

“There was no time for pictures. We had to act fast, and I’m thankful to these two women who heard my screams and came running straight away. Had they not responded promptly, who knows what might have happened,” said Higgins with a worried shake of the head.

According to Higgins the Fire Department and Botswana Railways praised the trio for their heroic acts.

“When the Fire Department arrived we had already dealt with the fire and together with some staff from Botswana Railways they hailed us for a job well-done and genuinely thanked us,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Woman dies in a donkey cart accident

A 59-year-old woman of Lephane ward in Tonota lost her life after a donkey cart she was traveling in overturned yesterday (Friday). The freak...

4 days ago

News

BPF grills Butale over sexual misconduct allegations

*BUAN student narrates her ordeal in leaked statement

2 days ago

Business

Council evicts Francistown market vendors

Tenants at the popular Francistown Central Market Place have been given a month to vacate the historic informal business area. In a letter written...

5 days ago
CONVICTED: Taejoruavi Maekopo CONVICTED: Taejoruavi Maekopo

News

Convicted AP man was a first offender

A 2019 Alliance for progressives (AP) council candidate for Gumare-Tubu ward in North West District, Taejoruavi Maekopo, who was recently convicted for raping a...

4 days ago

Business

Court gives green light to delayed road project

The Court of Appeal has upheld an Appeal by Landmark Projects (PTY) LTD, Van & Truck Hire PTY LTD to be awarded the tender...

4 days ago

News

Robbery suspects denied bail

A Mahalapye Magistrates court this week denied bail to two men Oagile Bareetseng and Keorapetse Gabaotshware who are accused of robbery. The robbery incident...

15 hours ago
STOCK THEFT: Foetus and skinned meat at the crime scene STOCK THEFT: Foetus and skinned meat at the crime scene

News

Cattle rustlers sentenced to 7 years in jail

Francistown High Court Judge Bengbame Sechele recently convicted and sentenced two men accused of stock theft to seven years each in jail. The court...

17 hours ago
OFF THE HOOK: Tshekoyagae OFF THE HOOK: Tshekoyagae

News

Left holding the rings

Couple in court after dreams of marriage fall apart A woman hoping to heal her hurting heart with a big payday left Molepolole Magistrate...

17 hours ago
SET TO SUE: Ledikwe SET TO SUE: Ledikwe

News

Beaten black and blue by the boys in blue

Youth accuses cop of stabbing and shooting him A youth who claims he was beaten black and blue, stabbed and then repeatedly shot by...

12 hours ago

News

Game time

VP LAUNCHES GAME FARMING GUIDELINES IN MAUN As part of their efforts to promote optimal use of farming lands, government are looking at ways...

17 hours ago
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Pastor Robert UNDER INVESTIGATION: Pastor Robert

News

Pastor accused of molesting school girl

A famous pastor from Molepolole could find himself in a hell of a lot of trouble following accusations he molested a 16-year-old schoolgirl. 28-year-old...

17 hours ago
LENTSWELETAU PARLIAMENTARYCANDIDATE: Gilbert Watshipi LENTSWELETAU PARLIAMENTARYCANDIDATE: Gilbert Watshipi

Politics

Parliamentary candidate defies BNF orders

I DO NOT RECOGNISE PARTY STRUCTURE- WATSHIPI Botswana National Front suspended Parliamentary candidate for Lentsweletau/Mmopane has continued to defy party orders to appear for...

17 hours ago
HOPEFUL: Kekgonegile HOPEFUL: Kekgonegile

Politics

BCP SG contest gets hotter

I AM BEST PLACED TO MOVE BCP FORWARD- KEKGONEGILE Having been a President of Botswana Land Boards and Local Government Workers Union (BLLAWU) at...

17 hours ago
Walking with lions Walking with lions

Entertainment

Walking with lions

Meet Gosego Mosweu, a 29-year-old Manageress of Dinaka camp, situated just outside Central Kgalagadi Game Reserve (CKGR). The camp is run by one of...

17 hours ago
Three cheers for De Beers Three cheers for De Beers

Business

Three cheers for De Beers

Diamond giant pays over P12 billion in taxes and economic contribution De Beers Group, through its parent company, Anglo American, has announced it spent...

17 hours ago

Sports

Dynamos blown away

Zambian club to sign Tsumake Having blown the coaches away with her skill and determination during her trial, Sindy Tsumake is expected to be...

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.