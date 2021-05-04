Francistown murder suspect arrested

Francistown police have finally arrested a 29-year-old suspect in connection with the recent murder of Bangu Lowani.

The suspect was detained on Monday afternoon and will be arraigned before Francistown Magistrates Court tomorrow (Wednesday).

Central Police Station Commander, Lebalang Maniki, confirmed the arrest but would not reveal any further details as investigations are still underway.

“According to our preliminary investigations the suspect is a Maun native and he will appear before court this week.”

Lowani was stabbed to death near Francistown city centre at around 9pm on 16 April, two days before his 22nd birthday.