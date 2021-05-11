Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Franco’s fury

Published

Franco's fury
WORRIED: Franco

“Sharing is not caring!” grumbles Kwasa King

Veteran star Franco released his latest single ‘Motho yo ke ofe’ for download last week.

Whilst many delighted fans celebrated the Kwasa King’s fresh new music, Franco is far from happy.

The popular singer, who boasts 20 years in the industry with over 100 chart-topping hits, contacted Voice Entertainment this week to highlight his concern.

The artist who was the first local act to really feel the Covid-19 pinch after his ‘Soul Fill-up’ show was canceled a week before it was due to take place tells us, “There is something that worries me and I feel it is important I educate fellow Batswana and Franco lovers about this.

“You see, I was walking around town the other day and I passed a few people jamming to the new song. I asked them how they accessed the song and they said someone had shared it with them.”

Stressing that in this case sharing is definitely not caring, Franco explains, “This thing of people sharing our songs via WhatsApp is killing our business, especially at a time where our only source of income is through streams and downloads.”

Franco believes that only one person in 100 actually downloads music properly.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“You see if let’s say one person managed to download the songs and then sends it to 99 others, it automatically means a loss of revenue for me. It is really frustrating in as much as I appreciate my fans!”

On a more positive note, Franco revealed that following its release, ‘Motho yo ke ofe’ was the most downloaded song in Botswana that week.

“I don’t have the latest statistics but on the first week of release, it was the most downloaded song. I mean it has been our intent for a long time now to have our catalogue of music up for download because there are people who don’t buy CDs but prefer to download songs,” he said, adding he has opened a YouTube channel for subscriptions where all his music will be uploaded.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

BPF grills Butale over sexual misconduct allegations

*BUAN student narrates her ordeal in leaked statement

2 days ago
OFF THE HOOK: Tshekoyagae OFF THE HOOK: Tshekoyagae

News

Left holding the rings

Couple in court after dreams of marriage fall apart A woman hoping to heal her hurting heart with a big payday left Molepolole Magistrate...

1 day ago

News

Woman dies in a donkey cart accident

A 59-year-old woman of Lephane ward in Tonota lost her life after a donkey cart she was traveling in overturned yesterday (Friday). The freak...

4 days ago
CONVICTED: Taejoruavi Maekopo CONVICTED: Taejoruavi Maekopo

News

Convicted AP man was a first offender

A 2019 Alliance for progressives (AP) council candidate for Gumare-Tubu ward in North West District, Taejoruavi Maekopo, who was recently convicted for raping a...

4 days ago

Business

Court gives green light to delayed road project

The Court of Appeal has upheld an Appeal by Landmark Projects (PTY) LTD, Van & Truck Hire PTY LTD to be awarded the tender...

4 days ago

News

Robbery suspects denied bail

A Mahalapye Magistrates court this week denied bail to two men Oagile Bareetseng and Keorapetse Gabaotshware who are accused of robbery. The robbery incident...

1 day ago
STOCK THEFT: Foetus and skinned meat at the crime scene STOCK THEFT: Foetus and skinned meat at the crime scene

News

Cattle rustlers sentenced to 7 years in jail

Francistown High Court Judge Bengbame Sechele recently convicted and sentenced two men accused of stock theft to seven years each in jail. The court...

1 day ago
BEYOND THE CALL OF DUTY: The three heroes BEYOND THE CALL OF DUTY: The three heroes

News

Fire on the railway

Heroic trio praised for putting out a raging inferno Three brave individuals prevented what could have been an disaster on Monday afternoon, putting out...

1 day ago
SET TO SUE: Ledikwe SET TO SUE: Ledikwe

News

Beaten black and blue by the boys in blue

Youth accuses cop of stabbing and shooting him A youth who claims he was beaten black and blue, stabbed and then repeatedly shot by...

1 day ago

News

Game time

VP LAUNCHES GAME FARMING GUIDELINES IN MAUN As part of their efforts to promote optimal use of farming lands, government are looking at ways...

1 day ago
LENTSWELETAU PARLIAMENTARYCANDIDATE: Gilbert Watshipi LENTSWELETAU PARLIAMENTARYCANDIDATE: Gilbert Watshipi

Politics

Parliamentary candidate defies BNF orders

I DO NOT RECOGNISE PARTY STRUCTURE- WATSHIPI Botswana National Front suspended Parliamentary candidate for Lentsweletau/Mmopane has continued to defy party orders to appear for...

1 day ago
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Pastor Robert UNDER INVESTIGATION: Pastor Robert

News

Pastor accused of molesting school girl

A famous pastor from Molepolole could find himself in a hell of a lot of trouble following accusations he molested a 16-year-old schoolgirl. 28-year-old...

1 day ago
HOPEFUL: Kekgonegile HOPEFUL: Kekgonegile

Politics

BCP SG contest gets hotter

I AM BEST PLACED TO MOVE BCP FORWARD- KEKGONEGILE Having been a President of Botswana Land Boards and Local Government Workers Union (BLLAWU) at...

1 day ago
Walking with lions Walking with lions

Entertainment

Walking with lions

Meet Gosego Mosweu, a 29-year-old Manageress of Dinaka camp, situated just outside Central Kgalagadi Game Reserve (CKGR). The camp is run by one of...

1 day ago

News

Alleged child molester mentally fit for trial

A suspected child molester, Peter Keakopa has been found to be mentally fit to stand trial. Keakopa, 46, has been charged with sexual molestation...

1 day ago
SNAKELESS: BDF Snake Squad were unable to find anything SNAKELESS: BDF Snake Squad were unable to find anything

News

There’s a snake in court!

*Cleaning staff convinced big black snake lurks within *BDF search turns up nothing Business came to a standstill at Gaborone High Court on Wednesday...

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.