Free at last

STATE DROPS ATI’S DRUG POSSESSION CHARGE

At around 10pm December 17 2020, local entertainer, Atlasaone ATI Molemogi was dragged before the Extension 2 Magistrate charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs, common nuisance and failure to wear a mask.

This week the state applied to withdraw charges against the rapper for ‘lack of evidence.’

The state through the office of the DPP applied to withdraw charges against the controversial rapper citing that police have not furnished them with evidence to warrant trial.

ATI made headlines last year after he was dramatically arrested for attempting to walk in and allegedly disrupt parliamentary proceedings held at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC). He was later slapped with three charges of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, common nuisance and failure to wear a mask.

In a dramatic late night court session, which ended around 1am, ATI maintained that at the time of his arrest he had no drugs in his possession as claimed by the Police.

In a live interview with The Voice Online just before his arraignment, ATI had maintained that the drugs were not his but belonged to the police instead.

He maintained he was only made aware of the said drugs when he was asked to sign for them at the charge office, something that he refused to do.

His arrest was not his first brush with the law. Early last year the “Setimamolelo” hit maker was again arrested for attempting to take pictures of the state house, a prohibited area according to the law.

His arrest sent waves across the country as protest and followers of the rock star thronged and caused a scene at the Gaborone mall police station.

In court on Tuesday, after the defence lawyer Olebile Mantswe had previously asked the state to provide them with further particulars to better prepare for trial the state sprung a pleasant surprise on AIT’s lawyers with their request to withdraw two of the three charges.

For the third charge of failure to wear a mask in public ATI pleaded guilty and paid a fine of P 500.

The Extension 2 Magistrate, Ntombizodwa Ncube further ordered the state to destroy all the exhibits they alleged to have found in ATI’s possession.

Speaking Exclusively to The Voice ATI who is putting the final touches on his last album said he would not sue the Police for seemingly planting drugs on him.

“I have decided to let it go looking at the cost implications. So no, I will not sue for any damages but even as they withdrew the charges I still maintain that the drugs were not mine,” said ATI.

The rapper further took the chance to blast the justice system, saying,” It only exposes how our justice system operates. This only makes me want to do more in advocating for a justice system that doesn’t seem to be working against the people. You can imagine how many other cases could be like mine,” he said.

ATI also revealed that he was set to release his last music album titled” Box Office “before hanging up his mic to focus on advocacy.