From a soccer star to a musician

A few years ago, Bakang ‘Sdoli’ Moeng, 31, was a menace to Premier League defenders alongside Mogakolodi ‘Tsotso’ Ngele during their days at Uniao Flamengo Santos.

This week the former football marksman revealed to Voice Entertainment how his passion for music has overshadowed his love for football.

“I started music as a very young boy. That was before I even played football. I used to hang out with the likes of Mingo, Figos, and Vee Mampeezy. However, I became a ball boy for Flamengo Desportos and we got promoted to the first team with the likes of Tsotso and that was when I decided to focus on football as I felt that I could go far.”

The future, Sdoli recalls, had been promising in his early football days as he made the first eleven at the age of 20 both at Santos and the junior national team.

It wasn’t until a horrifying ankle injury put his football career in doubt while he was at Gaborone United (GU), and when lawyers got involved over a contractual dispute he decided to put his football career on hold.

Sdoli who was a student at Botho University at the time decided to focus on his schoolwork.

“I went back to school and finished my course and decided to play football again, but after a short stint at Notwane FC I decided it was time for me to retire and focus on the music”.

Interestingly, Sdoli’s journey into music was further made possible by Tsotso Ngele who at the time had opened a studio named MN Entertainment and introduced him to Makau Musical group.

“We got into an agreement with Makau to do an Extended Play (EP) just to measure what we could do and it blossomed as people adored the few singles we released,” Sdoli recalls and adds: “My first official single was back in August 2020 and it was dubbed ‘Satane’ and I featured Makau, Dr. Tawanda and Mandizzy and it was followed by Phetiriki, Tsietsing and I recently dropped Botshelo.

Sdoli says his music has received raving reviews on social media, further boosting his confidence to fine-tune his craft and compete among the best in the country.