Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

From a soccer star to a musician

Published

From a soccer star to a musician
Bakang 'Sdoli' Moeng

A few years ago, Bakang ‘Sdoli’ Moeng, 31, was a menace to Premier League defenders alongside Mogakolodi ‘Tsotso’ Ngele during their days at Uniao Flamengo Santos.

This week the former football marksman revealed to Voice Entertainment how his passion for music has overshadowed his love for football.

“I started music as a very young boy. That was before I even played football. I used to hang out with the likes of Mingo, Figos, and Vee Mampeezy. However, I became a ball boy for Flamengo Desportos and we got promoted to the first team with the likes of Tsotso and that was when I decided to focus on football as I felt that I could go far.”

The future, Sdoli recalls, had been promising in his early football days as he made the first eleven at the age of 20 both at Santos and the junior national team.

It wasn’t until a horrifying ankle injury put his football career in doubt while he was at Gaborone United (GU), and when lawyers got involved over a contractual dispute he decided to put his football career on hold.

Sdoli who was a student at Botho University at the time decided to focus on his schoolwork.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I went back to school and finished my course and decided to play football again, but after a short stint at Notwane FC I decided it was time for me to retire and focus on the music”.

Interestingly, Sdoli’s journey into music was further made possible by Tsotso Ngele who at the time had opened a studio named MN Entertainment and introduced him to Makau Musical group.

“We got into an agreement with Makau to do an Extended Play (EP) just to measure what we could do and it blossomed as people adored the few singles we released,” Sdoli recalls and adds: “My first official single was back in August 2020 and it was dubbed ‘Satane’ and I featured Makau, Dr. Tawanda and Mandizzy and it was followed by Phetiriki, Tsietsing and I recently dropped Botshelo.

From a soccer star to a musician

FIRST OFFICIAL SINGLE: ‘Satane” ft Makau

Sdoli says his music has received raving reviews on social media, further boosting his confidence to fine-tune his craft and compete among the best in the country.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Double murder case moved to High Court for trial

The infamous double murder case in which Moabi Molapisi is accused of killing his mother and ex-girlfriend last year June was has been referred...

2 days ago

Business

Sefalana opens 35th store in Ramotswa

Sefalana continued with its expansion drive in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector on Friday when it opened doors to its 35th Shopper...

2 days ago

Business

January food import bill stood at P800 million

Inflation expected to soar Figures from the government data collecting agency, Statistics Botswana show that by January this year, the food import bill stood...

1 day ago

News

Man crushed to death in train accident

Tonota police are investigating a fatal incident in which a physically challenged 37-year-old man was run over by a train last Sunday afternoon. The...

10 hours ago

News

Retired soldier sues BDF for P3 million

An ex-soldier has threatened to haul Botswana Defence Force (BDF) before the courts if they do not meet his compensation demands. Kabelo Tladi (53)...

1 day ago

News

Mababe Chief in court for child support

Mababe village Chief, Kgosi Kgosimontle Kebuelemang, was last week arraigned before a Maun Magistrates court for failing to pay child support. This followed a...

13 hours ago
Wise up! Wise up!

News

Wise up!

Mmolotsi calls for strategic covid-19 procurement Francistown South’s Member of Parliament, Wynter Mmolotsi has advised Botswana to be wise and strategic in covid-19 vaccine...

8 hours ago
Witch doctor recovers stolen goats Witch doctor recovers stolen goats

News

Witch doctor recovers stolen goats

For the past few months, Revence Poloko’s goats have been gradually disappearing and he did not suspect any foul play. However, when seven of...

8 hours ago
Not so fast old man Not so fast old man

News

Not so fast old man

Threats to take all causes woman’s angry partner to revoke court order A bickering old couple has reconciled after the woman threatened to reduce...

9 hours ago
Balopi rubbishes speculation on his health Balopi rubbishes speculation on his health

News

Balopi rubbishes speculation on his health

Minister back at work after two-months health scare Speculation around the health of Minister of Employment, Labour Productivity and Skills Development, Mpho Balopi has...

11 hours ago
Tears in Ghetto Tears in Ghetto

Entertainment

Tears in Ghetto

If there’s one South African artist who had made Francistown his home it has to be Naak Musiq (Anga Makubalo). The popular musician and...

9 hours ago
Celebrating Africa Day Celebrating Africa Day

Entertainment

Celebrating Africa Day

May 25th, 2021 will mark the 58th anniversary of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity, which made way for the African Union...

8 hours ago
It never rains but Pours for E.D It never rains but Pours for E.D

News

It never rains but Pours for E.D

My President has of late been having bad days in office. Last week he was reduced to a mere spectator at the official launch...

9 hours ago
A bloody Friday A bloody Friday

News

A bloody Friday

Two bodies discovered at Phanga lands Old man killed in Gulushabe lands Police in Tutume is on the hunt for a herdboy in connection...

11 hours ago
Dsigruntled landowners petition Masisi Dsigruntled landowners petition Masisi

News

Disgruntled landowners Petition Masisi

About 100 frustrated Kgatleng landowners on Tuesday delivered a petition on the change of agriculture land use to the office of the president. On...

10 hours ago
Vaccine headache Vaccine headache

News

Vaccine headache

Only 8 512 vaccinated in Greater Francistown Three die from complications The rollout of the Sinovac vaccine in Greater Francistown has come to an...

11 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.