Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Game time

Published

HOPEFUL: Tsogwane

VP LAUNCHES GAME FARMING GUIDELINES IN MAUN

As part of their efforts to promote optimal use of farming lands, government are looking at ways people can keep game animals at their masimo.

Launching the Game Farming Guidelines in Maun last week, Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane stressed if implemented properly, this would prove a tidy income-generator for communities.

The VP is confident it will enhance tourism opportunities and ultimately stop Batswana from selling their land.

“Many Batswana have shown interest in venturing into game ranching. However, the challenge has been the requirements as stipulated in Game Ranching Policy and high monetary costs associated with the enterprise, especially at start up,” said Tsogwane.

“The guidelines are intended to facilitate the entry of Batswana into the game rearing industry. Those who keep game in their masimo will be able to diversify their income stream, add value to their properties while contributing to wildlife conservation,” he continued.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On the day, Tsogwane also launched govt’s National Elephant Management Plan.

He proudly pointed out that Botswana is famous for having the largest elephant population in Africa, with the current number sitting between 140, 000 and 155, 000.

“Our successes in managing the elephant population continues to be globally recognized, the latest which is the International World Conservation Union Redlist on elephants released in March 2021, which reported that while the African wide elephant population number was declining, Botswana’s population was increasing!” highlighted Tsogwane.

However, he admitted incidents of human/elephant conflict are also on the rise.

“Conflict incidents have steadily increased by approximately 40 percent. All reported wildlife damage to crops and agricultural fields and boreholes have been attributed to elephants while statistics revealed that between 2009 and 2019, 46 people tragically lost their lives to elephants.”

Outlining the plan’s key points, Tsogwane said they aim to reduce human/elephant conflict by: the use of cluster fencing, provision of water, strategic removal of elephants outside of normal geographic range and harmonization of land use.

For her Part, Batawana Paramount Chief, Kgosi Kealetile Moremi implored the residents of Ngamiland to welcome the new initiative of keeping wildlife in their masimo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She further challenged the Department of Wildlife and National Parks to be more proactive when facilitating people.

“More often the government comes up with good initiatives which have the potential to improve people’s livelihoods. However, implementation is always an issue,” noted Kgosi Moremi.

Addressing the Kgotla, Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, Philda Kereng insisted the dual launch is proof of government’s desire to see Batswana benefit from wildlife resources.

“The launch of these two documents is just the beginning of a journey towards empowering our people and enhancing their livelihood through the management and utilization of our wildlife resources.”

Individuals interested in keeping game on their land must apply to the Director of Wildlife and National Parks.

They must also submit a proposal documenting their intentions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Woman dies in a donkey cart accident

A 59-year-old woman of Lephane ward in Tonota lost her life after a donkey cart she was traveling in overturned yesterday (Friday). The freak...

4 days ago

News

BPF grills Butale over sexual misconduct allegations

*BUAN student narrates her ordeal in leaked statement

2 days ago

Business

Council evicts Francistown market vendors

Tenants at the popular Francistown Central Market Place have been given a month to vacate the historic informal business area. In a letter written...

5 days ago
CONVICTED: Taejoruavi Maekopo CONVICTED: Taejoruavi Maekopo

News

Convicted AP man was a first offender

A 2019 Alliance for progressives (AP) council candidate for Gumare-Tubu ward in North West District, Taejoruavi Maekopo, who was recently convicted for raping a...

4 days ago

Business

Court gives green light to delayed road project

The Court of Appeal has upheld an Appeal by Landmark Projects (PTY) LTD, Van & Truck Hire PTY LTD to be awarded the tender...

4 days ago

News

Robbery suspects denied bail

A Mahalapye Magistrates court this week denied bail to two men Oagile Bareetseng and Keorapetse Gabaotshware who are accused of robbery. The robbery incident...

15 hours ago
STOCK THEFT: Foetus and skinned meat at the crime scene STOCK THEFT: Foetus and skinned meat at the crime scene

News

Cattle rustlers sentenced to 7 years in jail

Francistown High Court Judge Bengbame Sechele recently convicted and sentenced two men accused of stock theft to seven years each in jail. The court...

17 hours ago
OFF THE HOOK: Tshekoyagae OFF THE HOOK: Tshekoyagae

News

Left holding the rings

Couple in court after dreams of marriage fall apart A woman hoping to heal her hurting heart with a big payday left Molepolole Magistrate...

17 hours ago
SET TO SUE: Ledikwe SET TO SUE: Ledikwe

News

Beaten black and blue by the boys in blue

Youth accuses cop of stabbing and shooting him A youth who claims he was beaten black and blue, stabbed and then repeatedly shot by...

12 hours ago
BEYOND THE CALL OF DUTY: The three heroes BEYOND THE CALL OF DUTY: The three heroes

News

Fire on the railway

Heroic trio praised for putting out a raging inferno Three brave individuals prevented what could have been an disaster on Monday afternoon, putting out...

17 hours ago
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Pastor Robert UNDER INVESTIGATION: Pastor Robert

News

Pastor accused of molesting school girl

A famous pastor from Molepolole could find himself in a hell of a lot of trouble following accusations he molested a 16-year-old schoolgirl. 28-year-old...

17 hours ago
LENTSWELETAU PARLIAMENTARYCANDIDATE: Gilbert Watshipi LENTSWELETAU PARLIAMENTARYCANDIDATE: Gilbert Watshipi

Politics

Parliamentary candidate defies BNF orders

I DO NOT RECOGNISE PARTY STRUCTURE- WATSHIPI Botswana National Front suspended Parliamentary candidate for Lentsweletau/Mmopane has continued to defy party orders to appear for...

17 hours ago
HOPEFUL: Kekgonegile HOPEFUL: Kekgonegile

Politics

BCP SG contest gets hotter

I AM BEST PLACED TO MOVE BCP FORWARD- KEKGONEGILE Having been a President of Botswana Land Boards and Local Government Workers Union (BLLAWU) at...

17 hours ago
Walking with lions Walking with lions

Entertainment

Walking with lions

Meet Gosego Mosweu, a 29-year-old Manageress of Dinaka camp, situated just outside Central Kgalagadi Game Reserve (CKGR). The camp is run by one of...

17 hours ago
Three cheers for De Beers Three cheers for De Beers

Business

Three cheers for De Beers

Diamond giant pays over P12 billion in taxes and economic contribution De Beers Group, through its parent company, Anglo American, has announced it spent...

17 hours ago

Sports

Dynamos blown away

Zambian club to sign Tsumake Having blown the coaches away with her skill and determination during her trial, Sindy Tsumake is expected to be...

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.