Gogontlejang Phaladi finds love

Shaya writes this one with mixed emotions and yours truly is convinced that many men out there would agree.

I mean I love it when young people find love but not my Gogontlejang.

Our everyday crush, a young activist whom Shaya is rooting for politically has found love with rumors of wedding bells coming up.

Gogontlejang Phaladi and her beau, Kagiso celebrated their one-year anniversary last week.

I know many young men like me-yes I consider myself young and eligible – will not welcome the news without feeling a bit of jealousy but anyhow it is what it is so congratulations to you two!