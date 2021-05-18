Connect with us

Gogontlejang Phaladi finds love

Gogontlejang Phaladi finds love
GOGONTLEJANG AND KAGISO

Shaya writes this one with mixed emotions and yours truly is convinced that many men out there would agree.

I mean I love it when young people find love but not my Gogontlejang.

Our everyday crush, a young activist whom Shaya is rooting for politically has found love with rumors of wedding bells coming up.

Gogontlejang Phaladi and her beau, Kagiso celebrated their one-year anniversary last week.

I know many young men like me-yes I consider myself young and eligible – will not welcome the news without feeling a bit of jealousy but anyhow it is what it is so congratulations to you two!

