Groom arrested for threatening to kill own mother

Marriage preparations took a dark twist in Molepolole last weekend as a groom to be got locked up for threatening to kill his own mother at a family meeting.

Peter Keisitswe, 38, of Masilwane ward was on Tuesday remanded in custody by a Molepolole Magistrates court for allegedly threatening to kill his mother, 55-year-old Sephalela Segadimo following a heated argument.

The whole drama, it is alleged, started when Segadimo advised her son not to buy the bride’s clothes without consulting the uncles.

Keisitswe who apparently did not take kindly to his mother’s advice is said to have uttered the words; “ke seka ka go fitlhela mo lwapeng, fa ke ka go fitlhela ke tsile go go bolaya” meaning ‘I shouldn’t find you home, if I do I am going to kill you.”

He is said to have threatened his mother last Saturday in the presence of other family members.

The enraged Keisitswe allegedly accused his mother of trying to delay his marriage and told her he would rather get married without her blessings.

“We were in a wedding meeting which took too long to end and we ended up having a misunderstanding with my mother and some wrong words came out,” Keisitswe remorsefully told the court.

Though he pleaded with the court not to remand him in custody for fear of losing his job at PPC where he works a Machine Operator, the prosecution was not so convinced and feared that he might accomplish his mission when released on bail.

State prosecutor, Sergeant Bourman Batshidi, told the court that investigations were complete and that they were yet to send the matter to Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for consent to prosecute and that they will also be filing an affidavit from the investigating officer to decide if the accused is a bail candidate or not.

Chief Magistrate Goabaone Rammapudi-Lesedi remanded Keisitswe in custody till next mention set for June 1st, 2021.