I meditate Africa

Published

I meditate Africa

Art of Living International is running a continental campaign ‘I Meditate Africa (IMA) which has been running since 2013.

Since its inception, the campaign has seen participation by over 2 million people from 33 countries in Africa and over 120 nations worldwide.

There will be a global meditation on 22 May 2021 with the founder of Art Living Sri Ravi Shankar along with Africa wide panel discussion.

This according to the founder is necessary for the promotion of inner peace through meditation, mindfulness, or quiet time as part of peacebuilding and unity for the continent.

Art of Living Botswana has been hosting daily meditations as a lead-up to the Saturday big day.

Slots are from Monday to Friday, twice a day from 10-10:30 am and 1900-1930pm.

Sessions are done both physically and online.

