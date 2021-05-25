Kwaito Mental has released his third single ‘It’s enough” from his upcoming album.

The song recorded at DNX Records and produced by Dublin features OatsDona and Thunder.

Kwaito Mental started his music career in 2005 as a songwriter.

In 2010 he released his first song titled ‘It’s music forever’ also produced by Dublin which did fairly well on local radio stations.

In his latest single, the artist is addressing the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) scourge.

“I found it appropriate to write a song which will spread the message, and sensitise people about GBV.

Kwaito Mental further stated that the song is based on a true-life story.

“With this song, I believe a lot of GBV victims will be consoled and perpetrators will have a moment to reflect,” he said.

Rating: 7/10