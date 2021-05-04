Kagiso Sento ditches mothers

Celebrated Kwaito Kwasa Vee Mampeezy’s wife, Kagiso Sento did not appear at a gig this past Saturday.

Sento was scheduled to appear alongside other women to raise funds for the needy in conjunction with a popular chain store.

After bragging about being fluent in English on a video uploaded on her social media page, her non-appearance left her fans disappointed.

Well, a little birdie has told Shaya that our queen had a long night chilling with friends and couldn’t get her head off the pillow to attend the function in the morning.

I hope it is a lesson learned especially in this era where opportunities are rare and difficult to come by.