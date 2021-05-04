Khadi kills three

Police are investigating an incident in which three Lerolwane men tragically died three days after drinking khadi.

Although the cause of the trio’s death is yet to be confirmed, the cops have since arrested a 45-year-old woman believed to have sold the men the traditional brew.

In a brief interview with The Voice, Pitshane Molopo Station Commander, Thusego Kenyafetse, revealed, “We arrested a woman on Sunday and she was remanded before Kanye Magistrates’ Court this week Tuesday. The holding charge is a single count of murder and she will appear for mention on 25th May.”

The top cop noted further charges are likely to be added as investigations proceed.

It appears the three men – aged 40, 51, and 66 – bought and shared the toxic drink from a depot at Phataneng lands last Wednesday.

Later that day, one of the men started vomiting and was admitted at Kanye Seventh Day Adventist Hospital.

The following day, a second man began vomiting violently and was also rushed to the hospital.

Neither recovered and they both passed away in their hospital beds on Saturday.

The same day, the third of the trio was found lying motionless in the bush near Lerolwane, completing a dark day of death in the small village.

As investigations continue, the container used by the deceased is to be taken for analysis at the forensic laboratory.

Meanwhile, the lifeless bodies are being kept at the hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.