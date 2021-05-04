Little kind hearts

Two young girls, the reigning queen of Miss Little Sefhophe, Rose Sadi Moilwa, and her predecessor, Omaatla Solomon-Gasemodimo have won many hearts through their philanthropy work.

The two joined hands and solicited sponsorships and donations from the community to help underprivileged students in the village.

On Monday 19th April they donated toiletry hampers and tracksuits to a selected number at Sefhophe Primary School and did the same in Motsholapheko Primary School on Wednesday 21st April.

In her address, Gasemodimo said it has been her wish to help others during her tenure as a queen but was frustrated by the Covid-19 regulations.

She said she then decided to join hands with the reigning queen.

For her part, Moilwa stressed that beauty is not only about looks but being kind to others.

The founder of the pageant, Boitshepho Ntumisang told Grooving she started a movement called Mortal Woman to empower young girls and to give them the confidence to face life’s many challenges.