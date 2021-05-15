Connect with us

Lusaka Dynamos signs two Botswana women players

Published

FOOTBALL EXPORTS: Molete and Tsumake

Lusaka Dynamos Secretary, Shalala Sepiso, today confirmed that the club has signed two Botswana women footballers.

The duo, Sindy Tsumake and Warona Molete, have signed three year contracts with a probation of six months with the Zambian club.

They left for Zambia three weeks back for trials with the Lusaka-based outfit, who play in the country’s top division.

33-year-old Tsumake is a former Tonota Diamond Girls midfielder while 23-year-old Molete is an attacking midfielder for the national team and former South East Girls player.

“The technical team was impressed with their performance and we decided to sign them. They will be on six months probation and if they are good enough, we’ll seal the rest of the deal. When they arrived, their level of fitness a bit low because they haven’t been playing for more than a year in Botswana but now they’re getting there. They have a bright future here, especially Warona as age is still on her side,” said Sepiso.

