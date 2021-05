Lesedi Malindah will tomorrow launch her book titled Forgiveness is Freedom.

The book, which is a compilation of scriptures from the Bible, will be launched at Bluetree from 0900 to 1100hrs with tickets selling for P350 per person or P450 per couple.

The book, Malindah says, is for many who are desperate to forgive but do not know-how.

“It is ideal for those people who do not like reading yet want to know how to respond to their challenges.”