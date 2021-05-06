Man stabs cousin over P30 bus fare

A-27-year old man of Sehithwa village in the North West District was left nursing a knife stab wound after his cousin allegedly attacked him for failing to pay his bus fare; a P30 fare from Maun to Sehithwa.

Confirming the incident that took place at a bus stop in Sehithwa yesterday, Acting Station Commander for Sehitwa police, Moutlwatsi Ikobeng, explained that the two men travelled together from Maun- with the 30 year old heading for the nearby Kareng settlement, and the younger man scheduled to remain in Sehithwa.

“The two are cousins, so from what the wounded man told us, the quarrel started in the bus, before they reached Sehithwa. He said he paid his due fares but when the older one was asked to pay, he pointed at him and said he has to pay for him. The 27-year-old said he did not have any extra money for another ticket and the quarrel started.”

Ikobeng added that when they reached the bus stop in Sehithwa the older man is said to have continued to demand transport money from the younger cousin and when he said he had none, he allegedly stabbed him with a knife on the shoulder and fled.

“He was rushed to the health centre where he was treated as an out-patient,” Ikobeng explained further.

Meanwhile the police are still in search for the attacker who has since fled and according to the police he is likely to be charged with Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm.