Mochudi Hardware donates Covid-19 supplies

Mochudi Hardware on Wednesday donated Covid-19 supplies to the community of Mochudi through the office of the Member of Parliament for Mochudi West, Mmusi Kgafela.

The supplies, valued at P8900 include sanitizers, disposable masks, and cleaning detergents, which the office of the area MP will distribute to those in need of them in the community.

Managing Director of Usha Investments, which trades as Mochudi Hardware, Sandeep Gulati said this was the enterprise’s contribution to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We believe that if we all join hands we can win against this pandemic and this is our contribution towards this fight,” said Gulati.

For his part, Mochudi West Member of Parliament (MP), Mmusi Kgafela thanked Gulati and his wife for the noble gesture.

“It is humbling for them to have thought of us during this difficult period and saw the need to help in a way they can through these essentials,” said Kgafela.

The donations, Kgafela explained were not meant to be used in the office of the MP, but to benefit the community at large.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said he would be working with the councilors to identify to identify worthy beneficiaries.

“I will sit down with the councilors to ensure that these gifts are taken to where they are needed most,” said the area MP who is also the Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry.