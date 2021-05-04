Nasha and drugs stories

Shaya has been following former RB2 presenter, Thabiso Nasha’s posts on social media regarding the use of drugs.

Nasha has been ranting on social media about how he came close to using illegal drugs.

Although this is a commendable effort, Shaya has space for you to spill the real beans and leave nothing in the bag.

I mean with the use of drugs by youth expected to rise; it would be good to have someone like you sharing his experience for awareness.

I mean if you did sniff once or twice or fell for gambling and became an addict, that lesson would be most helpful to some too.