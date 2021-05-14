Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

National Lottery delayed as bidders fight in court

Published

Negotiations for the signing of a contract between the Gambling Authority and Growminds Africa (PTY) LTD to kick off the National Lottery may take a bit longer than expected as one of the bidders is challenging the bidding process in court.

Etuba Solutions (PTY) LTD has approached the Court of Appeal urgently challenging a decision by High Court judge, Justice Omphemetse Motumise’s not to grant them an Interim Interdict Order to halt the process and signing of the Contract citing irregularities.

The company says the process did not follow the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act and that it was shrouded in secrecy.

Other Respondents are Gambling Authority, PPADB, and the two other bidders who were not part of this week’s arguments.

The company has a main case in which it wants the court to review and set aside a Gambling Authority’s decision to nominate Growminds Africa (PTY) LTD as the preferred bidder.

Etuba is not happy with the slow progress of the case hence seeking the interim interdict.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Advocate Rafik Bhana, representing Etuba Solutions argued that they were told that the negotiations would take place between August and October 2020, but it was only in February this year that the negotiations started.

He said the Gambling Authority has no authority to negotiate since that mandate lies with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board.

He said they have tried every trick to have the Gambling Authority to present documentation and records of the proceedings but in vain, hence they were not able to present their grievances in court on time.

“We are not looking for commercially sensitive information from the parties, we just want to know how far and when the negotiations will be completed,” argued Bhana.

The case was held virtually.

On the other hand, the Gambling Authority argues that the company wrongfully treats the issuance of a Gambling Licence like a contract of infrastructure development where public funds are used for the project.

It accused Etuba Solutions of sleeping on their right to challenge the process until last minute saying the appeal is just a tactic to delay the issuance of the licence to the preferred bidder.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It also argues that there is no law that compels them to disclose sensitive information to the competing bidder as it demands, adding that Etuba Solutions should wait for the outcome of its main application.

“We cannot disclose information on the timeline of our negotiations, or what has been agreed since terms can change anytime,” argued Advocate Schalk Burger.

Through Advocate Ana Milo-Bitter the PPADB says the previous cases cited by the applicant are a clear demonstration of its poor understanding of what the process of issuance of a gambling licence entails, adding that the application does not meet the requirements of the Court of Appeal rules.

The Respondents called for the dismissal of the application with costs, saying the application is not necessary since Etuba Solutions has not demonstrated enthusiasm to expedite the main case.

However, buttressing their earlier argument Adv Michael Dafel said the matter was urgent in that some of the pronouncements made by Justice Motumise had a bearing on the main case before the High Court.

Negotiations between the Gambling Authority and Growminds Africa are expected to be completed end of this month.

The Voice is reliably informed that bidding for a National Lottery an entity is expected to pop out a non-refundable P1million.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Judgment was postponed to next week.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

OFF THE HOOK: Tshekoyagae OFF THE HOOK: Tshekoyagae

News

Left holding the rings

Couple in court after dreams of marriage fall apart A woman hoping to heal her hurting heart with a big payday left Molepolole Magistrate...

4 days ago

News

BPF grills Butale over sexual misconduct allegations

*BUAN student narrates her ordeal in leaked statement

5 days ago

News

Robbery suspects denied bail

A Mahalapye Magistrates court this week denied bail to two men Oagile Bareetseng and Keorapetse Gabaotshware who are accused of robbery. The robbery incident...

4 days ago
SNAKELESS: BDF Snake Squad were unable to find anything SNAKELESS: BDF Snake Squad were unable to find anything

News

There’s a snake in court!

*Cleaning staff convinced big black snake lurks within *BDF search turns up nothing Business came to a standstill at Gaborone High Court on Wednesday...

3 days ago
STOCK THEFT: Foetus and skinned meat at the crime scene STOCK THEFT: Foetus and skinned meat at the crime scene

News

Cattle rustlers sentenced to 7 years in jail

Francistown High Court Judge Bengbame Sechele recently convicted and sentenced two men accused of stock theft to seven years each in jail. The court...

4 days ago
BEYOND THE CALL OF DUTY: The three heroes BEYOND THE CALL OF DUTY: The three heroes

News

Fire on the railway

Heroic trio praised for putting out a raging inferno Three brave individuals prevented what could have been an disaster on Monday afternoon, putting out...

4 days ago
SET TO SUE: Ledikwe SET TO SUE: Ledikwe

News

Beaten black and blue by the boys in blue

Youth accuses cop of stabbing and shooting him A youth who claims he was beaten black and blue, stabbed and then repeatedly shot by...

3 days ago
Walking with lions Walking with lions

Entertainment

Walking with lions

Meet Gosego Mosweu, a 29-year-old Manageress of Dinaka camp, situated just outside Central Kgalagadi Game Reserve (CKGR). The camp is run by one of...

4 days ago

News

Alleged child molester mentally fit for trial

A suspected child molester, Peter Keakopa has been found to be mentally fit to stand trial. Keakopa, 46, has been charged with sexual molestation...

4 days ago
LENTSWELETAU PARLIAMENTARYCANDIDATE: Gilbert Watshipi LENTSWELETAU PARLIAMENTARYCANDIDATE: Gilbert Watshipi

Politics

Parliamentary candidate defies BNF orders

I DO NOT RECOGNISE PARTY STRUCTURE- WATSHIPI Botswana National Front suspended Parliamentary candidate for Lentsweletau/Mmopane has continued to defy party orders to appear for...

4 days ago

News

Game time

VP LAUNCHES GAME FARMING GUIDELINES IN MAUN As part of their efforts to promote optimal use of farming lands, government are looking at ways...

4 days ago
OF INTEREST: Mugabe’s remains OF INTEREST: Mugabe’s remains

International

Stranger than fiction

Our leaders never cease to amaze. If talks doing rounds that the regime wants to exhume the remains of the late former President Robert...

4 days ago
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Pastor Robert UNDER INVESTIGATION: Pastor Robert

News

Pastor accused of molesting school girl

A famous pastor from Molepolole could find himself in a hell of a lot of trouble following accusations he molested a 16-year-old schoolgirl. 28-year-old...

4 days ago

Sports

Dynamos blown away

Zambian club to sign Tsumake Having blown the coaches away with her skill and determination during her trial, Sindy Tsumake is expected to be...

4 days ago
HOPEFUL: Kekgonegile HOPEFUL: Kekgonegile

Politics

BCP SG contest gets hotter

I AM BEST PLACED TO MOVE BCP FORWARD- KEKGONEGILE Having been a President of Botswana Land Boards and Local Government Workers Union (BLLAWU) at...

4 days ago
Dramaboi's drama Dramaboi's drama

Entertainment

Dramaboi’s drama

Rapper speaks out Despite his bloodshot, haunted eyes, a local rapper, and one of Botswana’s best lyricists, Dramaboi speaks with energy and fierce conviction....

4 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.