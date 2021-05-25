Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Not so fast old man

Published

Not so fast old man
Oganne Dikeledi

Threats to take all causes woman’s angry partner to revoke court order

A bickering old couple has reconciled after the woman threatened to reduce the old man to poverty unless he revoked a restraining court order obtained against her.

The old couple from Mawana cattle post outside the tourism town of Maun appeared before Maun magistrate court where the woman was made to understand the seriousness of the court order and its meaning.

The 57- year- old woman, Oganne Dikeledi however told the court on Tuesday that she was going to return to the old man’s homestead and take every livestock and movable property they accrued together for the past 21 years that they had lived together.

Boikaego Kebaitsang, 76 had taken Dikeledi to court over abusive behavior and was granted a restraining order.

Not so fast old man

Boikaego Kebaitsang

In court, Kebaitsang was represented by Legal Aid Botswana.

Through his attorney, Kebaitseng said that he was not living in peace with Dikeledi because he was in the habit of hurling insults at him and sometimes physically abusing him.

However, outside court, Dikeledi said it was unfortunate that her long-time partner was the one to kick her out even though in actual fact he was the abuser.

She even had the scars to show, which she said would remain a permanent reminder of the bittersweet relationship she shared with Kebaitsang.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“RragweK (Kebaitsang) you made a blunder because what it means is that I am going to take all the animals, the goats, donkeys, and chickens including the donkey carts. You will be left with nothing,” She said before adding that, “I do not understand why you had to do it because I am the one bearing scars.”

In response to her threats Kebaitsang said that he did not want his lover to leave anymore, “Since the restraining order, she has been such a humble woman, the wife I know.

I did not mean to kick her out but to stop her from disrespecting me.

It is a tricky case because we share everything, our cattle post, we built the huts together, we stayed together for the past 21 years and she is my only wife and she will win everything because my share will only be a few donkeys.”

However Kebaitseng said for some nights during those 21 years, his lover would throw tantrums, lock him outside and cause him to spend the night sitting on a chair, “Even when I beg or the children tell her to open for me she would just say “fotsek” but I still love her and want to stay with her.”

The two elderly people believe that since they have stayed together for so long, they qualify as husband and wife.

However a Family law expert, Uyapo Ndadi explained that such a belief is false and misleading.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There is that common belief in Botswana that when people have stayed together for over five years, they automatically become husband and wife, but there is no such thing. No marriage occurs because people have stayed together for a certain period of time. Marriage can only be done by customary law and or marriage Act,” explained Ndadi.

To avoid conflict over property when a relationship ends, Ndadi said unmarried couples could create a universal partnership to put their assets and liabilities, which can be dissolved accordingly upon the termination of the relationship. Such a partnership can be done in court.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Double murder case moved to High Court for trial

The infamous double murder case in which Moabi Molapisi is accused of killing his mother and ex-girlfriend last year June was has been referred...

2 days ago

Business

Sefalana opens 35th store in Ramotswa

Sefalana continued with its expansion drive in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector on Friday when it opened doors to its 35th Shopper...

2 days ago

Business

January food import bill stood at P800 million

Inflation expected to soar Figures from the government data collecting agency, Statistics Botswana show that by January this year, the food import bill stood...

1 day ago

News

Man crushed to death in train accident

Tonota police are investigating a fatal incident in which a physically challenged 37-year-old man was run over by a train last Sunday afternoon. The...

11 hours ago

News

Retired soldier sues BDF for P3 million

An ex-soldier has threatened to haul Botswana Defence Force (BDF) before the courts if they do not meet his compensation demands. Kabelo Tladi (53)...

1 day ago

News

Mababe Chief in court for child support

Mababe village Chief, Kgosi Kgosimontle Kebuelemang, was last week arraigned before a Maun Magistrates court for failing to pay child support. This followed a...

13 hours ago
Wise up! Wise up!

News

Wise up!

Mmolotsi calls for strategic covid-19 procurement Francistown South’s Member of Parliament, Wynter Mmolotsi has advised Botswana to be wise and strategic in covid-19 vaccine...

8 hours ago
Witch doctor recovers stolen goats Witch doctor recovers stolen goats

News

Witch doctor recovers stolen goats

For the past few months, Revence Poloko’s goats have been gradually disappearing and he did not suspect any foul play. However, when seven of...

8 hours ago
Balopi rubbishes speculation on his health Balopi rubbishes speculation on his health

News

Balopi rubbishes speculation on his health

Minister back at work after two-months health scare Speculation around the health of Minister of Employment, Labour Productivity and Skills Development, Mpho Balopi has...

11 hours ago
Tears in Ghetto Tears in Ghetto

Entertainment

Tears in Ghetto

If there’s one South African artist who had made Francistown his home it has to be Naak Musiq (Anga Makubalo). The popular musician and...

9 hours ago
It never rains but Pours for E.D It never rains but Pours for E.D

News

It never rains but Pours for E.D

My President has of late been having bad days in office. Last week he was reduced to a mere spectator at the official launch...

9 hours ago
Celebrating Africa Day Celebrating Africa Day

Entertainment

Celebrating Africa Day

May 25th, 2021 will mark the 58th anniversary of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity, which made way for the African Union...

8 hours ago
A bloody Friday A bloody Friday

News

A bloody Friday

Two bodies discovered at Phanga lands Old man killed in Gulushabe lands Police in Tutume is on the hunt for a herdboy in connection...

11 hours ago
Dsigruntled landowners petition Masisi Dsigruntled landowners petition Masisi

News

Disgruntled landowners Petition Masisi

About 100 frustrated Kgatleng landowners on Tuesday delivered a petition on the change of agriculture land use to the office of the president. On...

10 hours ago
Vaccine headache Vaccine headache

News

Vaccine headache

Only 8 512 vaccinated in Greater Francistown Three die from complications The rollout of the Sinovac vaccine in Greater Francistown has come to an...

11 hours ago
From a soccer star to a musician From a soccer star to a musician

Entertainment

From a soccer star to a musician

A few years ago, Bakang ‘Sdoli’ Moeng, 31, was a menace to Premier League defenders alongside Mogakolodi ‘Tsotso’ Ngele during their days at Uniao...

9 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.