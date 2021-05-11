Parliamentary candidate defies BNF orders

I DO NOT RECOGNISE PARTY STRUCTURE- WATSHIPI

Botswana National Front suspended Parliamentary candidate for Lentsweletau/Mmopane has continued to defy party orders to appear for a disciplinary hearing tree months after he was served with suspension.

The defiant Gilbert Watshipi does not even recognise the suspension.

In an interview with this publication, Watshipi said he did not show up for a hearing two weeks ago because he did not recognise the party structure that served him with the suspension.

“For starters I do not recognise the structure that suspended me as it is illegitimate. They sent several letters calling me for a hearing but they are illegitimate because members of the constituency did not vote them into power but instead they had rented delegates mainly from Molepolole. If I am to appear before them, then it will mean I am endorsing the aforementioned structure,” Watshipi explained.

He said that the proper structure in Lentsweletau/ Mmopane constituency was still to have a Congress to vote for legitimate committee members of the constituency not the Molepolole faction.

“I am currently busy rebuilding my business and have no time to waste with people who are playing games with emotions of serious followers who want change. Those people are counterproductive and they don’t care nor are they keen for regime change, actually they are sellouts and BDP agents,” he lashed out.

However, the BNF served Watshipi with a suspension mid March. The suspension came after back-to-back interviews with the media.

Meanwhile BNF Publicity Secretary, Justin Hunyepa said he was not aware of the said suspension issued to their member.

“The suspension has not been brought to our attention but that does not mean the structures don’t have powers to do that.”

He said that all the powers were legit and had powers to take disciplinary measures.

“Disciplinary process should be fair to all parties,” he added