Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Parliamentary candidate defies BNF orders

Published

LENTSWELETAU PARLIAMENTARYCANDIDATE: Gilbert Watshipi
LENTSWELETAU PARLIAMENTARYCANDIDATE: Gilbert Watshipi

I DO NOT RECOGNISE PARTY STRUCTURE- WATSHIPI

Botswana National Front suspended Parliamentary candidate for Lentsweletau/Mmopane has continued to defy party orders to appear for a disciplinary hearing tree months after he was served with suspension.

The defiant Gilbert Watshipi does not even recognise the suspension.

In an interview with this publication, Watshipi said he did not show up for a hearing two weeks ago because he did not recognise the party structure that served him with the suspension.

“For starters I do not recognise the structure that suspended me as it is illegitimate. They sent several letters calling me for a hearing but they are illegitimate because members of the constituency did not vote them into power but instead they had rented delegates mainly from Molepolole. If I am to appear before them, then it will mean I am endorsing the aforementioned structure,” Watshipi explained.

He said that the proper structure in Lentsweletau/ Mmopane constituency was still to have a Congress to vote for legitimate committee members of the constituency not the Molepolole faction.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I am currently busy rebuilding my business and have no time to waste with people who are playing games with emotions of serious followers who want change. Those people are counterproductive and they don’t care nor are they keen for regime change, actually they are sellouts and BDP agents,” he lashed out.

However, the BNF served Watshipi with a suspension mid March. The suspension came after back-to-back interviews with the media.

Meanwhile BNF Publicity Secretary, Justin Hunyepa said he was not aware of the said suspension issued to their member.

“The suspension has not been brought to our attention but that does not mean the structures don’t have powers to do that.”

He said that all the powers were legit and had powers to take disciplinary measures.

“Disciplinary process should be fair to all parties,” he added

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Woman dies in a donkey cart accident

A 59-year-old woman of Lephane ward in Tonota lost her life after a donkey cart she was traveling in overturned yesterday (Friday). The freak...

4 days ago

News

BPF grills Butale over sexual misconduct allegations

*BUAN student narrates her ordeal in leaked statement

2 days ago

Business

Council evicts Francistown market vendors

Tenants at the popular Francistown Central Market Place have been given a month to vacate the historic informal business area. In a letter written...

5 days ago
CONVICTED: Taejoruavi Maekopo CONVICTED: Taejoruavi Maekopo

News

Convicted AP man was a first offender

A 2019 Alliance for progressives (AP) council candidate for Gumare-Tubu ward in North West District, Taejoruavi Maekopo, who was recently convicted for raping a...

4 days ago

Business

Court gives green light to delayed road project

The Court of Appeal has upheld an Appeal by Landmark Projects (PTY) LTD, Van & Truck Hire PTY LTD to be awarded the tender...

4 days ago

News

Robbery suspects denied bail

A Mahalapye Magistrates court this week denied bail to two men Oagile Bareetseng and Keorapetse Gabaotshware who are accused of robbery. The robbery incident...

15 hours ago
STOCK THEFT: Foetus and skinned meat at the crime scene STOCK THEFT: Foetus and skinned meat at the crime scene

News

Cattle rustlers sentenced to 7 years in jail

Francistown High Court Judge Bengbame Sechele recently convicted and sentenced two men accused of stock theft to seven years each in jail. The court...

17 hours ago
OFF THE HOOK: Tshekoyagae OFF THE HOOK: Tshekoyagae

News

Left holding the rings

Couple in court after dreams of marriage fall apart A woman hoping to heal her hurting heart with a big payday left Molepolole Magistrate...

17 hours ago
SET TO SUE: Ledikwe SET TO SUE: Ledikwe

News

Beaten black and blue by the boys in blue

Youth accuses cop of stabbing and shooting him A youth who claims he was beaten black and blue, stabbed and then repeatedly shot by...

12 hours ago
BEYOND THE CALL OF DUTY: The three heroes BEYOND THE CALL OF DUTY: The three heroes

News

Fire on the railway

Heroic trio praised for putting out a raging inferno Three brave individuals prevented what could have been an disaster on Monday afternoon, putting out...

17 hours ago

News

Game time

VP LAUNCHES GAME FARMING GUIDELINES IN MAUN As part of their efforts to promote optimal use of farming lands, government are looking at ways...

17 hours ago
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Pastor Robert UNDER INVESTIGATION: Pastor Robert

News

Pastor accused of molesting school girl

A famous pastor from Molepolole could find himself in a hell of a lot of trouble following accusations he molested a 16-year-old schoolgirl. 28-year-old...

17 hours ago
HOPEFUL: Kekgonegile HOPEFUL: Kekgonegile

Politics

BCP SG contest gets hotter

I AM BEST PLACED TO MOVE BCP FORWARD- KEKGONEGILE Having been a President of Botswana Land Boards and Local Government Workers Union (BLLAWU) at...

17 hours ago
Walking with lions Walking with lions

Entertainment

Walking with lions

Meet Gosego Mosweu, a 29-year-old Manageress of Dinaka camp, situated just outside Central Kgalagadi Game Reserve (CKGR). The camp is run by one of...

17 hours ago
Three cheers for De Beers Three cheers for De Beers

Business

Three cheers for De Beers

Diamond giant pays over P12 billion in taxes and economic contribution De Beers Group, through its parent company, Anglo American, has announced it spent...

17 hours ago

Sports

Dynamos blown away

Zambian club to sign Tsumake Having blown the coaches away with her skill and determination during her trial, Sindy Tsumake is expected to be...

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.