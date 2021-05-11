Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Pastor accused of molesting school girl

Published

UNDER INVESTIGATION: Pastor Robert
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Pastor Robert

A famous pastor from Molepolole could find himself in a hell of a lot of trouble following accusations he molested a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

28-year-old Robert Letlhogela of No Weapon church is said to have taken advantage of the teenager after staying the night when her parents were away.

The girl’s mother, who is also her guardian, reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and was placed on quarantine at Scottish Livingstone Hospital, leaving the child to self-isolate at their home in Lekgwapheng ward.

On the night in question, Friday 23rd April, the mum asked Pastor Robert, as a family friend of public standing, to check in on her daughter as she was home alone.

Although he has not been charged with any crime yet, Molepolole Station Commander, Motlhaba Ramaabya confirmed they are investigating a possible case of indecent assault against the Man of God popularly known as Dan Daniel.

Ramaabya revealed the girl’s father reported the allegation to police on Monday (April 26).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We arrested the suspect the same day and he is assisting us with investigations,” explained the top cop, adding the pastor was not detained.

“Upon completion of our investigations, a decision will be made whether the case will be registered before the court or not,” continued the Superintendent.

It is said the pastor, who has a fiancée, went to check on the girl at around 10 at night and they watched television together.

Sources claim he later told the girl he was tired and requested a massage. He then allegedly ordered her to lie on the bed, before getting on top of her half naked and fondling her thighs.

The startled teen reportedly instructed him to stop immediately. However, the No Weapon pastor is said to have continued trying to touch her throughout the night. He eventually left the following morning.

In a brief interview with The Voice, Pastor Robert maintained his innocence adding he was shocked by the allegations.

“I have stress as they are family friends and I am also preparing for my marriage. I just treat her like my sister. The issue was first discussed at home before it was reported to the police and I even asked for forgiveness,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Although he admitted staying the night, the religious leader insisted nothing happened, stating, “We were together and I wanted to go but the girl requested me to spend a night with her as she feared to sleep alone. I was at the sitting room while she was sleeping in the bedroom. I am shocked, I did not molest or rape her at all, I did not have that on my mind.’

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Woman dies in a donkey cart accident

A 59-year-old woman of Lephane ward in Tonota lost her life after a donkey cart she was traveling in overturned yesterday (Friday). The freak...

4 days ago

News

BPF grills Butale over sexual misconduct allegations

*BUAN student narrates her ordeal in leaked statement

2 days ago

Business

Council evicts Francistown market vendors

Tenants at the popular Francistown Central Market Place have been given a month to vacate the historic informal business area. In a letter written...

5 days ago
CONVICTED: Taejoruavi Maekopo CONVICTED: Taejoruavi Maekopo

News

Convicted AP man was a first offender

A 2019 Alliance for progressives (AP) council candidate for Gumare-Tubu ward in North West District, Taejoruavi Maekopo, who was recently convicted for raping a...

4 days ago

Business

Court gives green light to delayed road project

The Court of Appeal has upheld an Appeal by Landmark Projects (PTY) LTD, Van & Truck Hire PTY LTD to be awarded the tender...

4 days ago

News

Robbery suspects denied bail

A Mahalapye Magistrates court this week denied bail to two men Oagile Bareetseng and Keorapetse Gabaotshware who are accused of robbery. The robbery incident...

15 hours ago
STOCK THEFT: Foetus and skinned meat at the crime scene STOCK THEFT: Foetus and skinned meat at the crime scene

News

Cattle rustlers sentenced to 7 years in jail

Francistown High Court Judge Bengbame Sechele recently convicted and sentenced two men accused of stock theft to seven years each in jail. The court...

17 hours ago
OFF THE HOOK: Tshekoyagae OFF THE HOOK: Tshekoyagae

News

Left holding the rings

Couple in court after dreams of marriage fall apart A woman hoping to heal her hurting heart with a big payday left Molepolole Magistrate...

17 hours ago
SET TO SUE: Ledikwe SET TO SUE: Ledikwe

News

Beaten black and blue by the boys in blue

Youth accuses cop of stabbing and shooting him A youth who claims he was beaten black and blue, stabbed and then repeatedly shot by...

12 hours ago
BEYOND THE CALL OF DUTY: The three heroes BEYOND THE CALL OF DUTY: The three heroes

News

Fire on the railway

Heroic trio praised for putting out a raging inferno Three brave individuals prevented what could have been an disaster on Monday afternoon, putting out...

17 hours ago

News

Game time

VP LAUNCHES GAME FARMING GUIDELINES IN MAUN As part of their efforts to promote optimal use of farming lands, government are looking at ways...

17 hours ago
LENTSWELETAU PARLIAMENTARYCANDIDATE: Gilbert Watshipi LENTSWELETAU PARLIAMENTARYCANDIDATE: Gilbert Watshipi

Politics

Parliamentary candidate defies BNF orders

I DO NOT RECOGNISE PARTY STRUCTURE- WATSHIPI Botswana National Front suspended Parliamentary candidate for Lentsweletau/Mmopane has continued to defy party orders to appear for...

17 hours ago
HOPEFUL: Kekgonegile HOPEFUL: Kekgonegile

Politics

BCP SG contest gets hotter

I AM BEST PLACED TO MOVE BCP FORWARD- KEKGONEGILE Having been a President of Botswana Land Boards and Local Government Workers Union (BLLAWU) at...

17 hours ago
Walking with lions Walking with lions

Entertainment

Walking with lions

Meet Gosego Mosweu, a 29-year-old Manageress of Dinaka camp, situated just outside Central Kgalagadi Game Reserve (CKGR). The camp is run by one of...

17 hours ago
Three cheers for De Beers Three cheers for De Beers

Business

Three cheers for De Beers

Diamond giant pays over P12 billion in taxes and economic contribution De Beers Group, through its parent company, Anglo American, has announced it spent...

17 hours ago

Sports

Dynamos blown away

Zambian club to sign Tsumake Having blown the coaches away with her skill and determination during her trial, Sindy Tsumake is expected to be...

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.