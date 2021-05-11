Pastor accused of molesting school girl

A famous pastor from Molepolole could find himself in a hell of a lot of trouble following accusations he molested a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

28-year-old Robert Letlhogela of No Weapon church is said to have taken advantage of the teenager after staying the night when her parents were away.

The girl’s mother, who is also her guardian, reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and was placed on quarantine at Scottish Livingstone Hospital, leaving the child to self-isolate at their home in Lekgwapheng ward.

On the night in question, Friday 23rd April, the mum asked Pastor Robert, as a family friend of public standing, to check in on her daughter as she was home alone.

Although he has not been charged with any crime yet, Molepolole Station Commander, Motlhaba Ramaabya confirmed they are investigating a possible case of indecent assault against the Man of God popularly known as Dan Daniel.

Ramaabya revealed the girl’s father reported the allegation to police on Monday (April 26).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We arrested the suspect the same day and he is assisting us with investigations,” explained the top cop, adding the pastor was not detained.

“Upon completion of our investigations, a decision will be made whether the case will be registered before the court or not,” continued the Superintendent.

It is said the pastor, who has a fiancée, went to check on the girl at around 10 at night and they watched television together.

Sources claim he later told the girl he was tired and requested a massage. He then allegedly ordered her to lie on the bed, before getting on top of her half naked and fondling her thighs.

The startled teen reportedly instructed him to stop immediately. However, the No Weapon pastor is said to have continued trying to touch her throughout the night. He eventually left the following morning.

In a brief interview with The Voice, Pastor Robert maintained his innocence adding he was shocked by the allegations.

“I have stress as they are family friends and I am also preparing for my marriage. I just treat her like my sister. The issue was first discussed at home before it was reported to the police and I even asked for forgiveness,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Although he admitted staying the night, the religious leader insisted nothing happened, stating, “We were together and I wanted to go but the girl requested me to spend a night with her as she feared to sleep alone. I was at the sitting room while she was sleeping in the bedroom. I am shocked, I did not molest or rape her at all, I did not have that on my mind.’