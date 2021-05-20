Police busted illegal traders in catalytic converters in Mogoditshane

Police today raided illegal immigrants and businesses that are illegally trading in catalytic converters in Mogoditshane. They arrested a Zimbabwean man, Bvumai Mavunga, who was found in possession of catalytic converters which he failed to account for.
