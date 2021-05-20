Connect with us

Police busted illegal traders in catalytic converters in Mogoditshane

Illegally trading in catalytic converters in Mogoditshane

Police today raided illegal immigrants and businesses that are illegally trading in catalytic converters in Mogoditshane. They arrested a Zimbabwean man, Bvumai Mavunga, who was found in possession of catalytic converters which he failed to account for.

Advertisement

