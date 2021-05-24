Retired soldier sues BDF for P3 million

Trending
You May Also Like
News
The infamous double murder case in which Moabi Molapisi is accused of killing his mother and ex-girlfriend last year June was has been referred...
Business
Sefalana continued with its expansion drive in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector on Friday when it opened doors to its 35th Shopper...
Business
Inflation expected to soar Figures from the government data collecting agency, Statistics Botswana show that by January this year, the food import bill stood...