Retired soldier sues BDF for P3 million

Published

NEWS UPDATE

An ex-soldier has threatened to haul Botswana Defence Force (BDF) before the courts if they do not meet his compensation demands. Kabelo Tladi (53) of Manakedi ward in Morwa has put forward his demands and wants his former employer to fulfill them, failure of which he will institute a P3 million lawsuit.

An ex-soldier has threatened to haul Botswana Defence Force (BDF) before the courts if they do not meet his compensation demands.
Kabelo Tladi (53) of Manakedi ward in Morwa has put forward his demands and wants his former employer to fulfill them, failure of which he will institute a P3 million lawsuit.

Advertisement

