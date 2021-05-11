Robbery suspects denied bail

A Mahalapye Magistrates court this week denied bail to two men Oagile Bareetseng and Keorapetse Gabaotshware who are accused of robbery.

The robbery incident is said to have occurred on the 29th of April at Shoshong.

The duo allegedly robbed two filling stations and stole P23 000 cash.

Speaking to The Voice Online, Police Public Relations Officer Senior Superintendent Near Bagali, confirmed the incident, noting that part of the stolen money was recovered.

“They were arrested in Palapye. The investigations on the matter are ongoing and the two were arraigned before a Mahalapye Magistrates court. They have been remanded in custody and they will be back in court for mention on the 18th of May,” said Bagali

Bagali added that they have also arrested a 26-year-old Man in connection with a series of robberies which occurred in Serowe, Mahalapye and Leboana cattlepost in the Palapye policing area.