Singaporean company seeks full control of Puma Energy

A Singapore commodity trading firm, Trafigura (Pty) Ltd has filed a notice to assume full control of Puma Energy.

The company filed a notice with the Competition and Consumer Authority this week where it intends to take full control of the business.

The company is already an existing shareholder within Puma Energy where it owns a 55.5 percent non-controlling stake.

Trafigura is a leading independent commodity trader, specialising in the supply and transport of oil and petroleum, mineral and metal commodities globally.

According to the notice, Trafigura does not control any undertakings in Botswana or which have activities in Botswana.

While the target enterprise is also incorporated in accordance with the laws of Singapore, Puma Energy is, however, a globally integrated company.

Puma Energy is the Group holding company and ultimate parent company of Puma Energy Botswana.

Puma Energy Botswana is active in the distribution of refined fuel products, including automotive fuels, lubricants and aviation fuel.

The company also owns storage facilities in Gaborone and also operates a network of fuel filing stations.