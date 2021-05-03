Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Step mom remanded in custody for murder of girl, 4

Published

IN CUSTODY: Tebogo

A youthful step-mother has left Tonota residents in shock after she allegedly beat up her 4-year-old step-daughter to death.

Mpho Tebogo, 22, is said to have attacked Ashantie Kholhiwe, hitting her and repeatedly knocked her against the wall until she collapsed.

Her plea was reserved and she told court she would conduct her own defence.

State Prosecutor, Inspector Kenneth Edward, pleaded with the court to remand the accused person in custody as the matter was still fresh and investigations had just commenced.

“We are yet to record the statements from the witnesses. I did not manage to bring the Investigating officer as he had to go to Nyangabgwe hospital to conduct the post mortem. I plead that I be given a date to avail him,” Edward said.

The accused who did not show any remorse preferred to keep quiet when asked if she had anything to say.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The prosecution’s plea for a remand was granted and the accused will be brought back to court after two weeks.

According to police, the youthful step-mom had a history of abuse against the young girl.

Tonota Police Station Commander, Oteng Ngada, confirmed that preliminary investigations indicate that Tebogo had all along been abusing the child and that on the fateful night the neighbours saw her brutalizing the child and reported the incident.

“The neighbours said they saw the accused beating up the child badly. They then called the boyfriend who was not home by the time. Upon arrival he found his daughter lying unconscious and he took her to Tonota clinic where she was referred to Nyangabgwe hospital and doctors certified her dead,” revealed Ngada.

He also mentioned that the baby was staying with his father and the accused person as they were cohabiting. The biological mother to the child stays in Gaborone.

The police boss urged parents to treat every child as their own as mistreating them is a serious offence under the Children’s Act.

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Couple dies in road accident

Gaborone West Police have confirmed the death of a couple who lost their lives in a car accident in Mogoditshane along Molepolole road on...

April 20, 2021

News

‘Bangu didn’t deserve to die like that!’

Slain man’s brother urges police to catch mystery killer Two days before his 22nd birthday, at around 8pm on Friday evening, Bangu Lowani was...

6 days ago

News

Lentsweletau missing man laid to rest

Decomposed remains of a Lentsweletau man, 32-year-old Tebogo Mokokong, who went missing last month, were laid to rest this morning (Wednesday 21st), at the...

April 21, 2021
Man hangs himself after being denied sex Man hangs himself after being denied sex

News

Man hangs himself after being denied sex

Unable to accept his girlfriend’s refusal to have sex with him, a frustrated 30-year-old man reacted by stabbing her several times before hanging himself....

April 20, 2021
DECEASED: Freddie DECEASED: Freddie

News

Mystery death divides family

Siblings accuse stepmom of killing son The mysterious death of 37-year- old Metsimotlhabe man has caused a deep rift in his family leaving his...

6 days ago
NO WIFE BUT PLENTY OF CASH: Senwedi NO WIFE BUT PLENTY OF CASH: Senwedi

News

ZCC pastor fined P20, 000 for marriage wrecking

How much money can fix a broken heart? For 46-year-old Kaboyaone Senwedi, P20, 000 will have to do. That was how much Matshelagabedi Customary...

April 20, 2021
Let them go to war Let them go to war

News

Let them go to war

FORMER BDF COMMANDERS SUPPORT DEPLOYMENT TO MOZAMBIQUE “ISIL will fight back and possibly even attack us on home ground,” Mokgware Botswana Defence Force Commander...

April 21, 2021

News

Drunk driving school head sentenced

A convicted drunk driving headmaster has been banned from driving for a period of a year effective from last week Tuesday, by a Molepolole...

April 20, 2021
Men in blue spring into action Men in blue spring into action

Entertainment

Men in blue spring into action

Shaya joined his friends this weekend at one of the busy spots in Gaborone for socially distanced chillers. Whilst we were having our fun...

6 days ago

News

Markus defends wife in adultery allegations

Former Member of Parliament for Maun East, Konstantinos Markus, has defended his wife-Pearl Markus, rubbishing social media allegations that she slept with local musician,...

4 days ago
Moswaane's suitors Moswaane's suitors

Entertainment

Moswaane’s suitors

Francistown West MP Ignatius Moswaane has endured a turbulent, extremely difficult 12 months. Following the death of his wife last July, the maverick MP...

April 20, 2021
Rakgare goes into hiding Rakgare goes into hiding

Entertainment

Rakgare goes into hiding

Shaya has always been a follower of the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare but since allegations that he was...

6 days ago
JAILED: Mfundisa outside court JAILED: Mfundisa outside court

News

“I thought I was reprimanding the child!”

Zim man jailed for assaulting 17-year-old girl “I am asking for forgiveness. I thought I was reprimanding the child but ended up assaulting her...

April 20, 2021
CONTROVESIAL: Manake CONTROVESIAL: Manake

News

Woman of power

Manake’s affairs rock the BDP Amid a controversial cabinet reshuffle and claims of insurgency in the Botswana Democratic Party, reports that Assistant Minister Beauty...

6 days ago
HOT TEMPER: Thobega HOT TEMPER: Thobega

News

Jealous woman admits torching lover’s car

*Blows up baby daddy’s Corolla outside police station A Mmankgodi woman who set fire to her baby daddy’s car, effectively blowing it up outside...

6 days ago
TIGHT-LIPPED: Col. Tebo Dikole TIGHT-LIPPED: Col. Tebo Dikole

News

BDF cagey about American soldiers’ mission in Botswana

Botswana Defence Force (BDF) has refused to explain the mission of American soldiers who landed in Botswana on Monday this week. In response to...

April 20, 2021
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.