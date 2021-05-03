Step mom remanded in custody for murder of girl, 4

A youthful step-mother has left Tonota residents in shock after she allegedly beat up her 4-year-old step-daughter to death.

Mpho Tebogo, 22, is said to have attacked Ashantie Kholhiwe, hitting her and repeatedly knocked her against the wall until she collapsed.

Her plea was reserved and she told court she would conduct her own defence.

State Prosecutor, Inspector Kenneth Edward, pleaded with the court to remand the accused person in custody as the matter was still fresh and investigations had just commenced.

“We are yet to record the statements from the witnesses. I did not manage to bring the Investigating officer as he had to go to Nyangabgwe hospital to conduct the post mortem. I plead that I be given a date to avail him,” Edward said.

The accused who did not show any remorse preferred to keep quiet when asked if she had anything to say.

The prosecution’s plea for a remand was granted and the accused will be brought back to court after two weeks.

According to police, the youthful step-mom had a history of abuse against the young girl.

Tonota Police Station Commander, Oteng Ngada, confirmed that preliminary investigations indicate that Tebogo had all along been abusing the child and that on the fateful night the neighbours saw her brutalizing the child and reported the incident.

“The neighbours said they saw the accused beating up the child badly. They then called the boyfriend who was not home by the time. Upon arrival he found his daughter lying unconscious and he took her to Tonota clinic where she was referred to Nyangabgwe hospital and doctors certified her dead,” revealed Ngada.

He also mentioned that the baby was staying with his father and the accused person as they were cohabiting. The biological mother to the child stays in Gaborone.

The police boss urged parents to treat every child as their own as mistreating them is a serious offence under the Children’s Act.