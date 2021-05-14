Taxi man whipped for stealing tyres and a battery

A Maun taxi man was on Wednesday morning saved the agony of going to prison for stealing car tyres and battery from his friend’s car, as he instead received four strokes of the cane on his bare buttocks.

28-year-old Ikanyego Kebanayang of Thito ward in Maun had admitted to the offence which he committed in September last year after Onkarabile Mopalo, also 28, left his car at his place.

Mopalo’s vehicle had a mechanical fault and he left it at Kebanayang’s place.

“He then took all the tyres from my car and put them in his taxi. He also took my battery,” Mopalo accused Kebanayang before Kgosi Pringle Dithapo of Maun customary court.

Kebanayang had initially denied the allegations but after the witnesses produced the damning evidence against him, he pleaded guilty and asked for a lenient sentence.

Kgosi Dithapo told him he had wasted the court’s time but he made him choose between a three months jail term and four cane lashes on his bare buttocks.

Kebanayang took a moment before opting for the whip.

He was also ordered to pay his friend the P2 400 for the stolen property failure of which his property would be sold through public auction to raise the said amount.