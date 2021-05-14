Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Taxi man whipped for stealing tyres and a battery

Published

WHIPPED: Kebanayang

A Maun taxi man was on Wednesday morning saved the agony of going to prison for stealing car tyres and battery from his friend’s car, as he instead received four strokes of the cane on his bare buttocks.

28-year-old Ikanyego Kebanayang of Thito ward in Maun had admitted to the offence which he committed in September last year after Onkarabile Mopalo, also 28, left his car at his place.

Mopalo’s vehicle had a mechanical fault and he left it at Kebanayang’s place.

“He then took all the tyres from my car and put them in his taxi. He also took my battery,” Mopalo accused Kebanayang before Kgosi Pringle Dithapo of Maun customary court.

Kebanayang had initially denied the allegations but after the witnesses produced the damning evidence against him, he pleaded guilty and asked for a lenient sentence.

Kgosi Dithapo told him he had wasted the court’s time but he made him choose between a three months jail term and four cane lashes on his bare buttocks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kebanayang took a moment before opting for the whip.

He was also ordered to pay his friend the P2 400 for the stolen property failure of which his property would be sold through public auction to raise the said amount.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

OFF THE HOOK: Tshekoyagae OFF THE HOOK: Tshekoyagae

News

Left holding the rings

Couple in court after dreams of marriage fall apart A woman hoping to heal her hurting heart with a big payday left Molepolole Magistrate...

4 days ago

News

BPF grills Butale over sexual misconduct allegations

*BUAN student narrates her ordeal in leaked statement

5 days ago

News

Robbery suspects denied bail

A Mahalapye Magistrates court this week denied bail to two men Oagile Bareetseng and Keorapetse Gabaotshware who are accused of robbery. The robbery incident...

4 days ago
SNAKELESS: BDF Snake Squad were unable to find anything SNAKELESS: BDF Snake Squad were unable to find anything

News

There’s a snake in court!

*Cleaning staff convinced big black snake lurks within *BDF search turns up nothing Business came to a standstill at Gaborone High Court on Wednesday...

3 days ago
STOCK THEFT: Foetus and skinned meat at the crime scene STOCK THEFT: Foetus and skinned meat at the crime scene

News

Cattle rustlers sentenced to 7 years in jail

Francistown High Court Judge Bengbame Sechele recently convicted and sentenced two men accused of stock theft to seven years each in jail. The court...

4 days ago
BEYOND THE CALL OF DUTY: The three heroes BEYOND THE CALL OF DUTY: The three heroes

News

Fire on the railway

Heroic trio praised for putting out a raging inferno Three brave individuals prevented what could have been an disaster on Monday afternoon, putting out...

4 days ago
SET TO SUE: Ledikwe SET TO SUE: Ledikwe

News

Beaten black and blue by the boys in blue

Youth accuses cop of stabbing and shooting him A youth who claims he was beaten black and blue, stabbed and then repeatedly shot by...

3 days ago
Walking with lions Walking with lions

Entertainment

Walking with lions

Meet Gosego Mosweu, a 29-year-old Manageress of Dinaka camp, situated just outside Central Kgalagadi Game Reserve (CKGR). The camp is run by one of...

4 days ago

News

Alleged child molester mentally fit for trial

A suspected child molester, Peter Keakopa has been found to be mentally fit to stand trial. Keakopa, 46, has been charged with sexual molestation...

4 days ago
LENTSWELETAU PARLIAMENTARYCANDIDATE: Gilbert Watshipi LENTSWELETAU PARLIAMENTARYCANDIDATE: Gilbert Watshipi

Politics

Parliamentary candidate defies BNF orders

I DO NOT RECOGNISE PARTY STRUCTURE- WATSHIPI Botswana National Front suspended Parliamentary candidate for Lentsweletau/Mmopane has continued to defy party orders to appear for...

4 days ago

News

Game time

VP LAUNCHES GAME FARMING GUIDELINES IN MAUN As part of their efforts to promote optimal use of farming lands, government are looking at ways...

4 days ago
OF INTEREST: Mugabe’s remains OF INTEREST: Mugabe’s remains

International

Stranger than fiction

Our leaders never cease to amaze. If talks doing rounds that the regime wants to exhume the remains of the late former President Robert...

4 days ago
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Pastor Robert UNDER INVESTIGATION: Pastor Robert

News

Pastor accused of molesting school girl

A famous pastor from Molepolole could find himself in a hell of a lot of trouble following accusations he molested a 16-year-old schoolgirl. 28-year-old...

4 days ago

Sports

Dynamos blown away

Zambian club to sign Tsumake Having blown the coaches away with her skill and determination during her trial, Sindy Tsumake is expected to be...

4 days ago
HOPEFUL: Kekgonegile HOPEFUL: Kekgonegile

Politics

BCP SG contest gets hotter

I AM BEST PLACED TO MOVE BCP FORWARD- KEKGONEGILE Having been a President of Botswana Land Boards and Local Government Workers Union (BLLAWU) at...

4 days ago
Dramaboi's drama Dramaboi's drama

Entertainment

Dramaboi’s drama

Rapper speaks out Despite his bloodshot, haunted eyes, a local rapper, and one of Botswana’s best lyricists, Dramaboi speaks with energy and fierce conviction....

4 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.