Tears in Ghetto

If there’s one South African artist who had made Francistown his home it has to be Naak Musiq (Anga Makubalo).

The popular musician and actor frequented Francistown clubs and hot spots and was a hit with the ladies.

A little birdie has whispered to Yours Truly that the 34-year-old may have had sweet joy with some of the Ghetto socialites.

However after posts emerged of the singer frolicking with a mystery lady, a few girls are reportedly dealing with a lump on their throats threatening to choke them to death.

Apparently, their joy was short-lived after the actor broke up with actress Nandi Mbatha.

I feel for you ladies. I blame Covid-19 Naak would have already visited the city a couple of times.

Well, don’t fret, it’s not over yet.

There’s always an option of being a side chick.