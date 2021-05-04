Thabang dumps pregnant partner

Shaya was once over the moon after Jazz icon, Thabang Garogwe’s engagement to Bakang Pusoetsile.

The couple’s engagement pictures went viral and hope was palpable that the two would tie the knot in the not-so-distant future.

However, it looks like things took a different twist, as the heavily pregnant woman is no longer in the, Ke a Gana’s hitmaker good books.

What could have happened for him to leave a woman in that state?

The allegations are that the owner of Matlhakung Restaurant is getting comfort at a sugar mummy’s house somewhere in Block 8.

Shaya blames the covid-19 pandemic for the break-up of this once-promising relationship.