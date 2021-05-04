Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Thabang dumps pregnant partner

Published

Thabang dumps pregnant partner
Thabang-Garogwe

Shaya was once over the moon after Jazz icon, Thabang Garogwe’s engagement to Bakang Pusoetsile.

The couple’s engagement pictures went viral and hope was palpable that the two would tie the knot in the not-so-distant future.

However, it looks like things took a different twist, as the heavily pregnant woman is no longer in the, Ke a Gana’s hitmaker good books.

What could have happened for him to leave a woman in that state?

The allegations are that the owner of Matlhakung Restaurant is getting comfort at a sugar mummy’s house somewhere in Block 8.

Shaya blames the covid-19 pandemic for the break-up of this once-promising relationship.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

‘Bangu didn’t deserve to die like that!’

Slain man’s brother urges police to catch mystery killer Two days before his 22nd birthday, at around 8pm on Friday evening, Bangu Lowani was...

April 27, 2021

News

Lentsweletau missing man laid to rest

Decomposed remains of a Lentsweletau man, 32-year-old Tebogo Mokokong, who went missing last month, were laid to rest this morning (Wednesday 21st), at the...

April 21, 2021
DECEASED: Freddie DECEASED: Freddie

News

Mystery death divides family

Siblings accuse stepmom of killing son The mysterious death of 37-year- old Metsimotlhabe man has caused a deep rift in his family leaving his...

April 27, 2021
Man hangs himself after being denied sex Man hangs himself after being denied sex

News

Man hangs himself after being denied sex

Unable to accept his girlfriend’s refusal to have sex with him, a frustrated 30-year-old man reacted by stabbing her several times before hanging himself....

April 20, 2021
NO WIFE BUT PLENTY OF CASH: Senwedi NO WIFE BUT PLENTY OF CASH: Senwedi

News

ZCC pastor fined P20, 000 for marriage wrecking

How much money can fix a broken heart? For 46-year-old Kaboyaone Senwedi, P20, 000 will have to do. That was how much Matshelagabedi Customary...

April 20, 2021
Let them go to war Let them go to war

News

Let them go to war

FORMER BDF COMMANDERS SUPPORT DEPLOYMENT TO MOZAMBIQUE “ISIL will fight back and possibly even attack us on home ground,” Mokgware Botswana Defence Force Commander...

April 21, 2021

News

Markus defends wife in adultery allegations

Former Member of Parliament for Maun East, Konstantinos Markus, has defended his wife-Pearl Markus, rubbishing social media allegations that she slept with local musician,...

5 days ago
Men in blue spring into action Men in blue spring into action

Entertainment

Men in blue spring into action

Shaya joined his friends this weekend at one of the busy spots in Gaborone for socially distanced chillers. Whilst we were having our fun...

April 27, 2021
Rakgare goes into hiding Rakgare goes into hiding

Entertainment

Rakgare goes into hiding

Shaya has always been a follower of the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare but since allegations that he was...

April 27, 2021
Moswaane's suitors Moswaane's suitors

Entertainment

Moswaane’s suitors

Francistown West MP Ignatius Moswaane has endured a turbulent, extremely difficult 12 months. Following the death of his wife last July, the maverick MP...

April 20, 2021
CONTROVESIAL: Manake CONTROVESIAL: Manake

News

Woman of power

Manake’s affairs rock the BDP Amid a controversial cabinet reshuffle and claims of insurgency in the Botswana Democratic Party, reports that Assistant Minister Beauty...

April 28, 2021
JAILED: Mfundisa outside court JAILED: Mfundisa outside court

News

“I thought I was reprimanding the child!”

Zim man jailed for assaulting 17-year-old girl “I am asking for forgiveness. I thought I was reprimanding the child but ended up assaulting her...

April 20, 2021
HOT TEMPER: Thobega HOT TEMPER: Thobega

News

Jealous woman admits torching lover’s car

*Blows up baby daddy’s Corolla outside police station A Mmankgodi woman who set fire to her baby daddy’s car, effectively blowing it up outside...

April 27, 2021

News

Step mom remanded in custody for murder of girl, 4

A youthful step-mother has left Tonota residents in shock after she allegedly beat up her 4-year-old step-daughter to death. Mpho Tebogo, 22, is said...

2 days ago

News

Francistown murder suspect arrested

Francistown police have finally arrested a 29-year-old suspect in connection with the recent murder of Bangu Lowani. The suspect was detained on Monday afternoon...

1 day ago

News

Teen driver and girl killed in overloaded vehicle

A 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy died in a freak road accident that occurred on Tuesday in a gravel road between Qangwa and...

5 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.