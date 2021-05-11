The Asian divide

Shaya’s followers will no doubt remember an issue I brought up recently concerning certain tenants of Asian origin in Block 8 who allegedly harass and disrespect locals sharing the residential complex with them.

At the time, Yours Truly reported how the group didn’t want to share the luxury apartments with other nationals.

Well, it seems things have escalated! While browsing through the local papers, Shaya spotted this ad announcing accommodation in GC’s Block 7 location.

It clearly states only those of Asian descent should apply.

Shaya was shocked at this blatant display of racism.

One love people, as the late, great Bob Marley would say, ‘Let’s get together and feel alright!’