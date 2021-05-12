Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

There’s a snake in court!

Published

SNAKELESS: BDF Snake Squad were unable to find anything
SNAKELESS: BDF Snake Squad were unable to find anything

*Cleaning staff convinced big black snake lurks within

*BDF search turns up nothing

Business came to a standstill at Gaborone High Court on Wednesday following two reported sightings of ‘a big, black snake’ in one of the second floor offices.

Although a thorough two-day search of the premises turned up nothing, traumatized cleaning staff remain adamant there is a potentially deadly serpent lurking within their workplace.

Shortly after receiving the unusual report, The Voice team rushed to court to find staff huddled together in small groups discussing the unnerving discovery.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of the cleaners revealed the serpent spotting started the previous day.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The snake was first spotted yesterday [Tuesday] but no one believed the first person who saw it. We all thought she was hallucinating and so we went on as usual.”

However, a second sighting has convinced staff the snake is very real.

“This morning when I reported for duty I heard one of the ladies scream from the second floor. When we rushed to her, we found her shaking and scratching herself all over. She was hysterical and screaming, trying to catch her breath. She eventually told us that she saw a snake, ” continued the wide-eyed source, adding her colleague’s terror ‘was real’.

According to our source, those who saw the reptile described it as huge and bearing a strong resemblance to a black mamba.

“When we arrived at the office she was in, the snake had disappeared. We believe her because these are two separate incidents by two different people,” stated the cleaning lady, adding she was dreading coming into work the next day.

However, despite an extensive search by the Department of Wildlife and Parks on Tuesday and a follow-up inspection by the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) on Wednesday, the snake was nowhere to be found.

In a brief interview with The Voice, Gaborone High Court Safety Health and Environmental officer (SHE) Tabby Maphangela revealed she was made aware of the snake sighting at 07.30am on Wednesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The Botswana Defence Force Snake Squad was called and they did not find any snake in their search. Counselling was offered to the affected person,” Maphangela said.

Asked if they suspect witchcraft, which is often associated with influencing court proceedings, she responded simply, “We do not have any idea if those perceptions are associated with witchcraft.”

Real or imagined? The High Court cleaning staff are in little doubt what they saw is genuine and possibly extremely dangerous.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

BPF grills Butale over sexual misconduct allegations

*BUAN student narrates her ordeal in leaked statement

2 days ago
OFF THE HOOK: Tshekoyagae OFF THE HOOK: Tshekoyagae

News

Left holding the rings

Couple in court after dreams of marriage fall apart A woman hoping to heal her hurting heart with a big payday left Molepolole Magistrate...

1 day ago

News

Woman dies in a donkey cart accident

A 59-year-old woman of Lephane ward in Tonota lost her life after a donkey cart she was traveling in overturned yesterday (Friday). The freak...

4 days ago
CONVICTED: Taejoruavi Maekopo CONVICTED: Taejoruavi Maekopo

News

Convicted AP man was a first offender

A 2019 Alliance for progressives (AP) council candidate for Gumare-Tubu ward in North West District, Taejoruavi Maekopo, who was recently convicted for raping a...

4 days ago

Business

Court gives green light to delayed road project

The Court of Appeal has upheld an Appeal by Landmark Projects (PTY) LTD, Van & Truck Hire PTY LTD to be awarded the tender...

4 days ago

News

Robbery suspects denied bail

A Mahalapye Magistrates court this week denied bail to two men Oagile Bareetseng and Keorapetse Gabaotshware who are accused of robbery. The robbery incident...

1 day ago
STOCK THEFT: Foetus and skinned meat at the crime scene STOCK THEFT: Foetus and skinned meat at the crime scene

News

Cattle rustlers sentenced to 7 years in jail

Francistown High Court Judge Bengbame Sechele recently convicted and sentenced two men accused of stock theft to seven years each in jail. The court...

1 day ago
BEYOND THE CALL OF DUTY: The three heroes BEYOND THE CALL OF DUTY: The three heroes

News

Fire on the railway

Heroic trio praised for putting out a raging inferno Three brave individuals prevented what could have been an disaster on Monday afternoon, putting out...

1 day ago
SET TO SUE: Ledikwe SET TO SUE: Ledikwe

News

Beaten black and blue by the boys in blue

Youth accuses cop of stabbing and shooting him A youth who claims he was beaten black and blue, stabbed and then repeatedly shot by...

1 day ago

News

Game time

VP LAUNCHES GAME FARMING GUIDELINES IN MAUN As part of their efforts to promote optimal use of farming lands, government are looking at ways...

1 day ago
LENTSWELETAU PARLIAMENTARYCANDIDATE: Gilbert Watshipi LENTSWELETAU PARLIAMENTARYCANDIDATE: Gilbert Watshipi

Politics

Parliamentary candidate defies BNF orders

I DO NOT RECOGNISE PARTY STRUCTURE- WATSHIPI Botswana National Front suspended Parliamentary candidate for Lentsweletau/Mmopane has continued to defy party orders to appear for...

1 day ago
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Pastor Robert UNDER INVESTIGATION: Pastor Robert

News

Pastor accused of molesting school girl

A famous pastor from Molepolole could find himself in a hell of a lot of trouble following accusations he molested a 16-year-old schoolgirl. 28-year-old...

1 day ago
HOPEFUL: Kekgonegile HOPEFUL: Kekgonegile

Politics

BCP SG contest gets hotter

I AM BEST PLACED TO MOVE BCP FORWARD- KEKGONEGILE Having been a President of Botswana Land Boards and Local Government Workers Union (BLLAWU) at...

1 day ago
Walking with lions Walking with lions

Entertainment

Walking with lions

Meet Gosego Mosweu, a 29-year-old Manageress of Dinaka camp, situated just outside Central Kgalagadi Game Reserve (CKGR). The camp is run by one of...

1 day ago

News

Alleged child molester mentally fit for trial

A suspected child molester, Peter Keakopa has been found to be mentally fit to stand trial. Keakopa, 46, has been charged with sexual molestation...

1 day ago

Sports

Dynamos blown away

Zambian club to sign Tsumake Having blown the coaches away with her skill and determination during her trial, Sindy Tsumake is expected to be...

1 day ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.