Things they say

“Hane mabelo ele football nkabo bo nnake ba humile. We are talking about World Athletics Relays here. We have already qualified for the Olympics again!”
Amantle Montsho
*BUAN student narrates her ordeal in leaked statement
Couple in court after dreams of marriage fall apart A woman hoping to heal her hurting heart with a big payday left Molepolole Magistrate...
A 59-year-old woman of Lephane ward in Tonota lost her life after a donkey cart she was traveling in overturned yesterday (Friday). The freak...
A 2019 Alliance for progressives (AP) council candidate for Gumare-Tubu ward in North West District, Taejoruavi Maekopo, who was recently convicted for raping a...
The Court of Appeal has upheld an Appeal by Landmark Projects (PTY) LTD, Van & Truck Hire PTY LTD to be awarded the tender...
A Mahalapye Magistrates court this week denied bail to two men Oagile Bareetseng and Keorapetse Gabaotshware who are accused of robbery. The robbery incident...
Francistown High Court Judge Bengbame Sechele recently convicted and sentenced two men accused of stock theft to seven years each in jail. The court...
Heroic trio praised for putting out a raging inferno Three brave individuals prevented what could have been an disaster on Monday afternoon, putting out...
Youth accuses cop of stabbing and shooting him A youth who claims he was beaten black and blue, stabbed and then repeatedly shot by...
VP LAUNCHES GAME FARMING GUIDELINES IN MAUN As part of their efforts to promote optimal use of farming lands, government are looking at ways...
I DO NOT RECOGNISE PARTY STRUCTURE- WATSHIPI Botswana National Front suspended Parliamentary candidate for Lentsweletau/Mmopane has continued to defy party orders to appear for...
A famous pastor from Molepolole could find himself in a hell of a lot of trouble following accusations he molested a 16-year-old schoolgirl. 28-year-old...
I AM BEST PLACED TO MOVE BCP FORWARD- KEKGONEGILE Having been a President of Botswana Land Boards and Local Government Workers Union (BLLAWU) at...
Meet Gosego Mosweu, a 29-year-old Manageress of Dinaka camp, situated just outside Central Kgalagadi Game Reserve (CKGR). The camp is run by one of...
A suspected child molester, Peter Keakopa has been found to be mentally fit to stand trial. Keakopa, 46, has been charged with sexual molestation...
*Cleaning staff convinced big black snake lurks within *BDF search turns up nothing Business came to a standstill at Gaborone High Court on Wednesday...