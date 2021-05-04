Welcome baby Angy

Music power couple Kelly Madubeko and Madala Nfila may be the happiest musicians during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite all the frustrations felt by fellow artists the smitten couple will soon have a new addition to their small family.

The two dancing and singing sensations are expecting the arrival of their newborn baby, Angy, any moment now.

An intimate photo shoot was held for the heavily pregnant Madubeko in the last week of March courtesy of Doreen Kat, Cynthy’s Makeup & Nails, and SLS Photography.

Congratulations are in order.