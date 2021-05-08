Woman dies in a donkey cart accident

A 59-year-old woman of Lephane ward in Tonota lost her life after a donkey cart she was traveling in overturned yesterday (Friday).

The freak accident happened at Dimutswe cattle post along Mabesekwa road at around 10 am.

Tonota police Station Commander, Oteng Ngada, confirmed the incident. “Our preliminary investigations indicate that the donkey cart overturned after hitting a stump. The report reached us late at around 1345 hours because of poor network connectivity in the area and lack of transport.

“When they were still waiting for help, an ambulance luckily arrived and took them to Tonota clinic where the woman was certified dead. Apparently there were two passengers and the driver in the cart, going to the cattle post and the driver was the deceased’s 17-year-old grandson,” revealed the Station Commander.

He added that the investigations were ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.

He urged donkey cart drivers to span the animals in a recommended manner. as they are supposed to. “People span more than two donkeys, which is not okay and it becomes difficult when they come across another vehicle they end up swaying from the road thus hitting stumps.

“Parents should avoid letting young children drive the donkey carts as they get fascinated by speed and forget that carts do not have brakes,” he said.

Ngada said this is the second donkey cart accident recorded in his policing area, the first having happened last month without any fatality.