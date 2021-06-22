Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

A friend from hell

Published

Tidimalo (black jersey) and Maphosa leaving court
Tidimalo (black jersey) and Maphosa leaving court

YOUNG MAN ACCOMMODATES LOVERS, RAPES AND ROBS THEM

A couple’s romantic night at friend’s house in Tatisiding village ended in trauma as the friend who had offered them his bedroom came back to rob them and rape the woman.

The robber, Kelvin Maphosa , (22) had offered his 37-year – old friend the use of his bedroom so he could spend the night with his girlfriend who had visited from Motlhabaneng village.

However Maphosa returned under the cover of the night with his friend Kuda Tidimalo, 23, to rob his visitors of their cell phones, money (p70) and rape the woman.

It was heard that the man had asked to use Maphosa’s room for the night with his girlfriend from Motlhabaneng village.

Maphosa, not only agreed but also went to fetch the woman at the bus stop and bring her to his house where her boyfriend was waiting.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

(Maphosa) then went to sleep at his friend’s (Tidimalo’s) house where they planned to go and rob his guests, They proceeded to the house as they knew the lock was not working, kicked open the door and demanded money and phones from the couple.

As if robbing the couple was not enough, the court heard that the duo proceeded to rape the woman in turns in front of his boyfriend.

“When the other one was raping the woman, another one was pointing the man with the panga,” the court heard

On Tuesday the duo was sentenced to 12 years in prison backdated to the 22nd of April this year when they committed the crime.

Before passing the sentence, Magistrate Game Mooketsi stated that the character of the accused, interest of the society and the seriousness of the offence were taken into consideration.

“The minimum sentence for robbery is 10 years imprisonment and rape minimum mandatory 10 years. When mitigating, the accused stated that they are first offenders and that they did not benefit anything from their offences.

“They also stated that they were influenced by their youthful exuberance,” said Magistrate Mooketsi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Magistrate also mentioned that the duo entered a plea of guilty from the onset and that the stolen items were recovered. She went on to state that it should not be ignored that the victim suffered trauma and that gender based violence cases are increasing at an alarming rate countrywide.

“Francistown court alone, robbery is increasing at the alarming rate. It is the duty of the courts to pass sentences that will send a message.Considering the way the offence was committed one could see it was brutal after the second accused accommodated them and called his friend to abuse the victim,” she said.

The duo was therefore sentenced to 10 years for rape and 10 years for robbery.

The 8 years for rape would run concurrently with the 10 years of robbery, while the 2 years for rape will run consecutively to robbery, causing the duo to serve an effective 12 years in the slammer.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

FORGIVING: Dr Mokotedi FORGIVING: Dr Mokotedi

News

Hospital superintendent forgives abusive ben 10

Letsholathebe memorial hospital’s superintendent, Dr Lebogang Mokotedi has withdrawn a domestic violence case against her “ex-boyfriend” out of forgiveness. Appearing before Maun magistrate court...

1 day ago
Traders often skip on declaring goods Traders often skip on declaring goods

News

BURS’ Chinese crackdown

Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) is reportedly investigating Chinese nationals for undervaluing goods brought into the country. With suspicions that some traders do not...

2 days ago

News

‘You stole my husband, now give me half-a- Million!’

WOMAN DEMANDS HALF A MILLION PULA OR 143 COWS FOR MARRIAGE WRECKING *Former Mayor’s daughter guilty of marriage wrecking Adamant it would take a...

1 day ago

News

Man found hanging from the rafters

In yet another suicide to rock the tourist town of Maun a 31-year-old man of Riverside ward was last weekend found hanging from the...

2 days ago

Politics

I have not been paid to destroy BPF-Butale

The embattled Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) President Biggie Butale has rubbished swirling rumours that he has accepted P500 000 payment from BDP to destroy...

2 days ago
JOINED AT THE CUFF: Chisamba (maroon scarf) and Khupe are off to prison again JOINED AT THE CUFF: Chisamba (maroon scarf) and Khupe are off to prison again

News

Hot sentence for stove thieves

Two habitual thieves who broke into a house and stole a stove will be dining in on prison food for the next few years....

1 day ago
The glazers of ghetto The glazers of ghetto

Business

The glazers of ghetto

Bringing a sparkle to car lights in F/Town With jobs scarce and unemployment depressingly high, locals are increasingly forced to rely on their own...

8 hours ago

News

BDP courts Nkate for Maun East

One of Botswana’s political heavy weights Jacob Nkate is being courted to represent the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in Maun West following the...

24 hours ago

News

NWDC concerned at the rising Covid-19 cases

The Northwest District Council Chairperson, Kebareeditse Ntsogotho, has expressed concern over the rise of Covid-19 cases in the district. Speaking at the Northwest Council...

2 days ago
PASSED TO GLORY: TB Joshua PASSED TO GLORY: TB Joshua

News

Tribute to Senior Prophet T.B. Joshua

As Father’s Day approaches, Voice Woman pays tribute to a man who devoted his entire life to humanity; spiritual father to many, prophet and...

24 hours ago

News

Saved from the cold

*Francistown Rotary Club donates blankets to MaJaNa’s needy About 30km from Jamataka in the Shashe West Constituency lies a settlement called Lekoba. Accessed through...

24 hours ago
SURVIVOR: Letang Selepe SURVIVOR: Letang Selepe

News

Out of the darkness

The long road to overcoming mental illness She was only 12 years of age when, against her will, she lost her virginity to a...

24 hours ago
ACCUSED OF RAPE: Ngatwa ACCUSED OF RAPE: Ngatwa

News

Pensioner faces possible 40-year jail term

– He is convicted of raping grandchild A 70-year-old pensioner convicted of four counts of raping his grandchild is likely to be sentenced to...

1 day ago

News

Francistown in the red

*Mayor condemns risky wayward behavior

1 day ago
Missing man's body found in Shashe dam Missing man's body found in Shashe dam

News

Missing man’s body found in Shashe dam

A Mandunyane family’s worst fears were cruelly confirmed last Tuesday when their missing son’s body was found floating in Shashe Dam. According to reports,...

1 day ago
SEEKING RETRIBUTION: Kesentseng Gaosegelwe SEEKING RETRIBUTION: Kesentseng Gaosegelwe

News

Lashed elder’s dreams of retribution dashed

‘They had me whipped, I want them whipped too!’ A 74-year-old man seeking justice for his beaten buttocks left court with a bruised ego...

1 day ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.