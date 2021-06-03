A man tragically died in a car crash this morning between Malotwane and Mosaditshwene along the A1 road when a van he was driving caught fire after colliding with a truck.
Trending
News
News
Entertainment
You May Also Like
News
Tonota Member of Parliament, Pono Moathodi’s assault case that was scheduled for trial yesterday (Thursday) has been postponed to the 22nd of July. The...
Business
Kweneng District Council- in bid to enhance service delivery to its constituents, recently sent Home Economics officers, youth trainers and Community Development officers for...