Afrika collabo in Mosu Mantsie 585

Afrika collabo in Mosu Mantsie 585
AFRIKA COLLABORATION

Another beautifully crafted album has hit the airwaves courtesy of Phillip Kurre Nhlanga.

Dubbed ‘Afrika’, the 17-track LP opens up with a belter called ‘Ingoma’ which features Brian Khuzwayo, followed by ‘Botsala’ and ‘Tribute to Dan Tshanda’.

Other notable tracks ‘Wena’, ‘Vakuru’ and ‘Uwe’, a Basarwa type of traditional music.

Coming from Mosu Mantsie 585 Studios in Mmopane Block, in total the project features vocals from 16 artists including, Oliver The Poet – the recent winner of Africa Music Challenge 2021.

“The project did not only accord him his first professional song, the music also gave him exposure as he was seen by other producers from our promo video,” expressed Mhlanga in an interview with Big Weekend.

RATINGS: 9/10

