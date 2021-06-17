Bad Faith telenovela to screen at New Capitol Cinemas

The annual Awil College (former AFDA BW) final (4th) year students film festival will hold a red carpet public screening of a drama/ thriller BAD FAITH TELENOVELA PILOT EPISODE amongst others, on the 18 June 2021 till late in the evening.

BAD FAITH follows smoldering tensions and power struggles between Thapelo (husband) & Mmabatho (wife) over a soon to be, elite film academy funded by Mmabatho’s parents.

The revelations of a renounced actor (Thapelo), now turned performance coach, strives to clear his name against sexual misconduct accusations & ultimately the academy and his career from disrepute.

It features an ensemble cast of cutthroat actors dealing with insecurities, blackmail, abuse, cheating, revenge, and ambition issues offstage.

A panel from the film industry experts and lectures amongst other, will attend the screenings