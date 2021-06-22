BDP courts Nkate for Maun East

One of Botswana’s political heavy weights Jacob Nkate is being courted to represent the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in Maun West following the decamping of former parliamentary candidate in the constituency, Reaboka Mbulawa to Maun East.

Confirming the political development, Nkate said, “It is true that some elders including former candidates have approached me for that reason. They came to me with their road map and I told them I will give them a response in due course. It is important to note that the people of Ngami have also approached me with the same request and I gave them the same response.”

Nkate is a former member of parliament for Ngami who has served in cabinet and as the party’s Secretary General and was an ambassador of Botswana to Japan before the last general elections.

“I am still consulting both people of Maun West an Ngami and my family, I will communicate my decision in due course,” Nkate added.

Following a crushing defeat in the 2019 General elections BDP is trying to reinforce and is planning to impose compromise especially in its primary elections to avoid discord among its members during the election period.

In courting Nkate, Maun West is allegedly trying to avoid primary elections but Nkate insists that he is ready for Bulela Ditswe. “ I don’t mind primary elections, and as a matter of fact when they approached me, compromise was never mentioned.”

Just this week former Maun West parliamentary candidate, Mbulawa formerly announced his transfer from Maun West to East.

Mbulawa lost to the leader of Botswana Congress Party, Dumelang Saleshando who contested under Umbrella for Democratic party of which he sits as the Vice president. The democrats are pinning their hopes on Nkate whom they think has political muscle to wrestle Saleshando off the parliamentary seat.

Asked about the alleged reshuffling of prospective candidates in the region, Mbulawa who is BDP’s regional chairperson said “After a loss you retreat and reinforce, we are in the reinforcement mission. All the four constituencies have no incumbents so we have to strategize and plan before campaigns are opened.”