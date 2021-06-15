Shaya has been a close follower of BDP’S former Minister Alfred Madigela.

Ali, as his close friends call him this week announced his retirement from active politics to concentrate on business.

This did not sit well with one of the BDP foot soldiers, Selwana Kesebonye who briefly engaged in a heated exchange with the former Minister who then called out Kesebonye for attacking him on his post.

However, Madigela quickly edited his post before the real war of words could erupt.

Shaya waited with bated breath for the blood bath.

Shaya loves it when stuff explodes.

This country is dull as it is anyhow, so a bit of fun from political foot soldiers never hurts.