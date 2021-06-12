BNF cracks deepen

#VP AND TEAM SNUB BOKO’S RE-ARRANGED MEETING

The cracks in the Botswana National Front (BNF) appear to be widening after high-ranking members of the Central Committee snubbed today’s on-going meeting called by party President, Duma Boko.

Boko scheduled the sitting following the adjournment of last Saturday’s unsuccessful gathering, reportedly cancelled due to the unruly behavior of party member, Eitlhopha Mokeresete.

“Mokeresete turned disorderly, rowdy, disruptive and uncontrollable,” explained BNF spokesperson, Justin Hunyepa at the time.

Amongst today’s [12 June] ‘no-shows’ were Vice President, Prince Dibeela and his team, including BNF Secretary for Political Education, Shawn Nthaile.

Earlier this week, Nthaile had put in a request for the meet to instead be re-scheduled for Saturday 26 June, arguing the 12th was too short notice

“This will give CC members adequate cooling time and to reflect soberly on issues that affect the organisation. Equally important, all members of the CC will be notified timeously to allow those who are travelling to Gaborone to do so. The Secretariat should also be instructed to prepare and circulate minutes of the last CC meeting, 15-2-2020, and agenda to members of the Central Committee,” wrote Nthaile, insisting it would be ‘naïve’ to call another meeting so soon after last week’s shambles and with tensions still high.

“It is my hope that you will find time to reflect on this matter bearing in mind the greater interests of our Party, the BNF,” he concluded.

However, his words fell on death ears as the gathering has gone ahead regardless.

When contacted earlier today, Hunyepa, who was in attendance, refused to reveal the absentees.

“A peaceful BNF Central Committee meeting is currently ongoing and has met all protocol meeting standards. We, however, do not share attendance registers with third parties but with BNF members at a properly constituted gathering.”