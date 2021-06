The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many people, especially those in the entertainment industry, to look elsewhere for a living.

One notable figure is Clement Moreetsi Thebe, known as DJ Fezz Motaz.

The well-traveled DJ, who has played in Namibia and South Africa, is now selling clothes and female accessories like handbags.

“I order most of my stock overseas and sell from the boot of my car but the goal is to one day open a shop in one of the malls,” Dj Fezz Motaz told Big Weekend.