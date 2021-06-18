Connect with us

BotswanaPost introduces virtual post box

As part of its promise to making service delivery convenient for its customers, BotswanaPost has introduced its newest offering geared at enhancing the traditional post box as we know it.

This, according to BotswanaPost Communications Manager- Tshepo Maphanyane, is in line with their concerted efforts of making a significant impact in the digitization of doing business in Botswana as envisioned by the shareholder, the government of Botswana.

“In fulfilling our mandate to provide universal postal access to all, Virtual Post Box is a merging of our core mandate – provision of postal services in an efficient and cost effective manner.

The Virtual Post Box affords customers to register their mobile phone numbers to be used as their designated Post Box number to receive mail and related services from BotswanaPost.

The customer’s mobile number will be linked to a post office of their choice for mail delivery. Furthermore, the customer also has a choice to opt for home/office delivery,” she said.

She further added that this is a departure from the commonly known old style postal box characterized by the uniquely addressable, lockable box located on the premises of a Post Office station.

“Post Office boxes are rented by individuals or by businesses on an annual basis and the cost of rent vary depending on the type of box (Private, Individual etc.)

This offering is of value especially to Small, medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) as it provides them with the capacity to operate as one stop shops.

The Virtual Post Box places clients at the forefront of technology, resulting in reliability of unmatched customer service,” she further said in a press statement issued this week.

“The unique development of the Virtual Post Box fits into our strategy of bringing services to our customers with ease. The service comes in at a time when the world is still dealing with the COVID – 19 pandemic and ensuring we operate within the prescribed protocol. This has necessitated transformation into the digital space,” said  Chief Commercial Officer – Clifford Lekoko

“The virtual Post Box is in line with our Mission of “Providing affordable convenience through high quality profitable postal and diversified products and services” where we leverage on technology as a major business sustainability anchor in the face of diminishing traditional postal business. This will facilitate and enable E-Commerce for the diverse market we serve as it gives the customer power in terms of cost and tracking of one’s mail,” General Manager Courier & Mail Business – Tumelo Mereyotlhe added.

What’s key to note about this new service ;

  • Gives customers a smart and convenient way to manage their postal mail remotely
  • Its more affordable compared to the normal postal box
  • Saves customers time to visit the postal branch due to mail incoming notifications
  • Gives Customers an opportunity to re – direct mail to their current location
  • Mail is securely monitored via tracking system and safely stored in the post office for collection
  • Offers privacy of mail as the owner will be allowed to collect unless he or she has directed someone to collect on their behalf
  • The online portal gives a history of all customer mail acting as a mail management system making it possible to monitor the customers mail volumes
  • Anyone above the age of 18 can open a virtual post box
  • Annual Fee; BWP 200.00 Mass Market & BWP 2000.00 Business
  • Penalty Fee   BWP 5.00 per day for 30 Days (Cumulative) only
  • Storage Fee – BWP 5 .00 per day for 30 Days (Cumulative) only
  • Re – direction Fee – BWP 30 .00
  • Home / Office delivery – Per EMS tariff

