Bulging out

The above picture got people talking this week for two reasons.

It could be the way he is seated or our President Emmerson Mnangagwa has an ailment that affects him somewhere below his waist but the latter seems more feasible.

As a leader, his health is very much newsworthy hence people will always scrutinize his pictures especially if something seems amiss.

There appears to be something bulging on his left thigh and this got people wondering what it could be, with some suggesting it might be a catheter (a special tube used to drain the bladder).

There were some who were slightly ruder in speculating what the large bulge could be but I won’t repeat those comments!

Anyway, if he is indeed suffering from some disease, could it be the reason he is spending so much time with self-proclaimed prophets in the hope that they pray for him?

Of late, the first citizen is captured on camera with comedian and self-acclaimed man of God, Passion Java, who, if truth be told, does not even have the dignity to talk about it – look at the way he is even dressed in this picture, colorful and playful.

If anything, Java is more of a socialite than a prophet and really loves media attention. No wonder he is quick to post videos and pictures of him and the President so he can show ‘the world’ that he rubs shoulders with the elite.

But despite all this, President Mnangagwa still gives the man attention. Of course some will argue it is a campaign strategy for Mnangagwa ahead of the 2023 elections as Java has quite a following.

Whatever the case, some people feel the President shouldn’t regularly entertain such characters as associating with such suggests he is not a serious character himself.

Meanwhile, Vice President and Health Minister, Constatino Chiwenga on Sunday announced new measures to contain a possible third wave of Coronavirus as cases continue to increase.

The government banned all gatherings except funerals, which will now be restricted to 30 people.

Instead of focusing on these measures, social media was abuzz with talk of how the previous day Mnangagwa had declared artists were free to perform for a maximum of 50 people only for his deputy to overturn his decision less than 24 hours later.

Writing on Twitter, Mnangagwa said, “Zimbabwe’s musicians have spoken loudly and clearly and I have listened…all artists in Zimbabwe are now permitted to play to a crowd of maximum 50 people”.

However, Chiwenga would have non of that as he banned gatherings with effect from Monday.

Zimbos being Zimbos were quick to conclude that there was indeed trouble in paradise as this showed the two men were not fully consulting each other over how things should go. Bare in mind these are not trivial details but extremely serious ones with far-reaching consequences!