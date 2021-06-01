Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Carling black label cup returns

Published

Carling black label cup returns
THE GAME CHANGERS: Pirates and Chiefs supporters during the launch

Having been canceled last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak, one of the biggest games in South Africa’s football calendar, the Carling Black Label Cup, makes its eagerly-awaited return on 31 July.

As it has since 2011, the annual fixture once again pits Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs, and Orlando Pirates against each other.

The two fan favourites will battle it out at the magnificent 94, 000 capacity FNB Stadium.

An initiative set up by Carling Black Label, the management of FNB Stadium, Pirates, and Chiefs, the popular pre-season competition was introduced specifically to get fans more involved.

Supporters are given a unique opportunity to become managers for the day as they get to select their preferred starting line-up.

They also get to decide the team’s formation, captain, penalty taker, and substitutes. Additionally, they get to vote for the man of the match.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This year’s launch was graced by retired Cameroon great, Samuel Eto’o, who turned out for Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Chelsea during his glittering career.

Carling black label cup returns

LEADING A TEAM: Rust and Eto’o

Speaking at the launch, held this week, Carling Black Label Brand Director, Arné Rust noted that every year organisers strive to introduce innovations to allow fans to experience the game of football differently.

He revealed that in this year’s edition, fans have been challenged to ‘change the game’ by experiencing ‘your game, your way’.

“As with each Carling Black Label Cup, we will be putting the power in the very capable hands of champion fans. Supporters will select their starting line-up as well as new and exciting game-changers, which will certainly amplify their matchday experience.”

Although the game will be played out before an empty stadium, Rust is confident the occasion will still live up to the hype.

“What will really set this year’s Cup apart from previous years is that fans will have access to all the game-changers, giving fans even more power and control of the game. No spectators are allowed at the stadium and only two fans representing the two clubs will become the Champion Coach,” he explained.

Rust further said fans will be allowed to make live substitutions on the game day via Twitter.

He said another game changer is of fans being able to choose the Man of the match also via Twitter.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The game is all about the fans, they have all the power. Champion fans will now have access to player performance statistics, rich data, and insights on the two teams, made available on the Carling Black Label Cup website. With this kind of knowledge, the brand believes fans will make more informed decisions when selecting their preferred matchday squads essentially empowering every one of them to ‘Be the Coach’,” said Rust

For his part Pirates Coach, Josef Zinnbauer said fans always have ideas after and during the game now they have a chance to be the coaches and win the match. He said it is the best experience and exciting for them.

“Pirates fans have to fight for this cup and ensure that they win it for the 6th time. You have to have fun but the results are important. The game will be a week before the next season start and I would love my players to give the best and 100%,” said Zinnbauer

Chiefs Coach Gavin Hunt said this will be his first experience of cup and is looking forward to the game and the lucky fan who will be seating with him on the bench. He jokingly said he might even learn something from the champion coach.

“The fans take it seriously and they love it. The date of the fixture is important because it is so close to the start of the season. It is a pre-season friendly but the game must be played at the right spirit as well and make it spectacular,” Hunt

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

HWPL hold virtual world peace commemoration

Virtual Conference to Introduce Peace Activities Led by Global Citizens in the Pandemic Era

1 day ago

News

Smokers at higher risk of dying from Covid-19

Tobacco smokers face a forty to fifty percent higher risk of developing severe disease and death from COVID-19 than non- smokers, World Health Organ...

9 hours ago
Taking a breather from Politics Taking a breather from Politics

News

Taking a breather from Politics

*We must strengthen our internal disciplinary processes and develop a social media policy that governs activists- Thutlwe

4 hours ago
Deadly sibling rivalry Deadly sibling rivalry

News

Deadly sibling rivalry

Younger sister kills older sister in bloddy fight Tamati Tladi is a mother in distress. On Sunday she watched helplessly as her two girls...

4 hours ago
Optimum health lab accused of issuing fake COVID-19 tests results Optimum health lab accused of issuing fake COVID-19 tests results

News

Optimum health lab accused of issuing fake COVID-19 tests results

MOH Investigates The Ministry of Health and Wellness is investigating a Gaborone Laboratory for allegedly issuing patients with covid-19 negative results without testing. The...

4 hours ago
Mob justice suspects brought to book Mob justice suspects brought to book

News

Mob justice suspects brought to book

New charges and 8 suspects added to 30 Lentsweletau rioters About eight people have been added to the 30 suspects charged with inciting violence...

4 hours ago
An ex-soldier's war cry An ex-soldier's war cry

News

An ex-soldier’s war cry

Veterans accuse BDF of neglect Having given the best years of their lives to serve the country, a growing number of retired Botswana Defence...

3 hours ago
Manake explains food security strategy Manake explains food security strategy

News

Manake explains food security strategy

Genetically modified maize on govt plans The government has drafted a bio-security bill that will explore the possibility of plowing Genetically Modified Maize (GMOs)...

2 hours ago
‘Wealthy’ Suspect Unable To Pay Bail ‘Wealthy’ Suspect Unable To Pay Bail

News

‘Wealthy’ suspect unable to pay bail

P2, 000 too hot for accused arsonist to handle Despite his claims to be a successful businessman, a suspected arsonist has been languishing in...

3 hours ago
From West to East From West to East

News

From West to East

Mbulawa eyes Maun East Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) North West region has begun discussing campaign strategies for the 2024 general elections. The regional chairperson;...

4 hours ago
'Two metre' looks to save his neck 'Two metre' looks to save his neck

News

‘Two metre’ looks to save his neck

Convicted killer appeals previous sentence Having been found guilty of his ex-girlfriend’s murder earlier this month, notorious former policeman, Atholang Mujangi was back in...

3 hours ago
I-Six Logistics turns ten I-Six Logistics turns ten

Business

I-Six Logistics turns ten

Consultancy firm looks back with pride Local consultancy firm, I-Six Logistics, which offers consultancy and training services, celebrated 10 years of existence this week....

3 hours ago
Guilty of murder Guilty of murder

News

Guilty of murder

Judge Moroka convicts girlfriend killer Francistown High Court Judge Lot Moroka has pronounced a man who hit his girlfriend with an iron rod on...

3 hours ago
Aiming high Aiming high

Business

Aiming high

Improving productivity could propel Bots to high-income status With Botswana struggling to rise from upper-middle-income status, it has been suggested improving productivity could be...

2 hours ago
Charma gal’s had enough Charma gal’s had enough

Entertainment

Charma gal’s had enough

Celebrated music star, Charma Gal spoke publicly about her divorce from a former band member, Kabelo Mogwe for the first time this week. In...

1 hour ago
Victory for Ditladi's young royal Victory for Ditladi's young royal

News

Victory for Ditladi’s young royal

Justice Moesi tears Task Team report to shreds Francistown High Court Judge, Justice Bashi Moesi has set aside a decision by the Minister of...

3 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.