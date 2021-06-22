Celeb edition with Fondo Fire

Award-winning Disk Jockey, Tebogo Daniel Tshesebe – better known as Fondo Fire – is one of a select group of local DJs famous for his diverse sets.

Regardless of the genre, the 40-year-old Tshesebe native could set any party alight.

It is this talent that landed Fondo Fire a 30-minute gig at RB2, where he plays every Tuesday from 1505 to 1535hours.

Covid-19, how have you been surviving?

The first six months were really hard, just imagine six months without income.

I nearly got depression but through prayer I overcame it.

I am currently doing an Associate Degree in Sound Technology at Limkokwing University which I started in October 2020.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

All in all I survive with odd jobs here and there.

Looking back, what do you regard as your biggest gig?

Boosta Bash 5th and 6th editions at Lions Park (2011 and 2012).

Why are our DJs not more into online radios?

We tend not to adapt to new ways of doing things but Covid has really taught us to be active and adapt to the new normal.

Slowly but surely we will get there.

Celebrities’ marriages notoriously don’t last but yours has, what’s the recipe?

Respect, love, and trust; also surrendering my marriage to the Lord.

I am also a simple, reserved person and it’s rare to post about my wife via Social Media.

I only post about her on her birthday, our anniversary and on Mother’s Day.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At the GBV Awards nominations on Saturday, there was some confusion after a mix-up of names – instead of United Artists Social Club, Fondo Fire Social club was announced as a nominee, can you clear this up?

Maybe it was a typing error but I gave them the correct information about my team, United Artists Social Club.

It is a mistake that will be corrected in the future, there is no club under my name!

Have you ever had your heart broken?

Twice: my first and second relationships were a mess but fortunately I met my lovely wife.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I am from a Royal family, both my mother and father’s side

2. I just started University 20 years after completing my BGCSE in 1999

3. I don’t drink alcohol

4. I was once a very good footballer before I became a DJ

5. I once spent a weekend in a police cell on suspicion of theft