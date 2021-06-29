Celeb edition with LB

27-year-old Lebowa Moroen is a rising star in the world of sports reporting. Better known as ‘LB’ in the media industry, the Mochudi native is responsible for the daily sports updates on Yarona FM.

Although she admits to being shy, through her grace and charm, Moroen has also established herself as one of the most sought-after MCs in the country.

Why are female Sports Journalists such a rare breed in Botswana?

I think for a long time women didn’t see jobs in male-dominated spaces like sports as options for them.

If little girls aren’t being encouraged by their parents to get into the sport the same way boys are, then they won’t be interested.

It’s going to take a lot of men, especially leaders, being more welcoming and accommodating of girls and women in spaces like stadia, sports clubs, sports body boardrooms, and sports settings to change this.

I can see progress and it’s good.

As women in Sports Journalism, we need to keep pushing so that more girls can see this job as a valid option.

Do you think the country is ready to return to football?

I’m not sure we are!

I think at the top level in the boardroom it may appear as if we are.

On the ground, financially, psychologically and in terms of management, I don’t think clubs are ready to take on many of the protocols in place.

Training in groups, tests, medicals, and Covid-19 PPE and protocols all cost money.

I’m happy we finally have a plan, but I’m weary of whether or not we can execute it.

What is your most embarrassing experience live on air?

Oh my goodness, when I first started I didn’t know a lot about football, especially the finer details.

I said something ridiculous on-air like ‘Pep Guardiola failed at Bayern Munich’.

Wow, how embarrassing of me to speak of one of the greatest managers of all time that way.

He won the German league with Bayern three years in a row!

I’ve learned never to hold opinions about things I know little about!

How has Covid-19 affected your side-hustle as an MC?

It’s been better than I expected but it has been a very big gap for my experience and a hard hit for my pocket.

I was fortunate to secure a few gigs here and there and I’m really grateful to God for blessing me with the ability to earn a living in this tough time.

I’m still working on my online show ‘The Sports Round’ as well as other online content.

Have you ever blocked a celebrity on social media?

I only block celebrities to manage my own insecurities and protect myself from comparison.

Social media can be harmful to people like me who struggle with insecurity.

So if I feel any funny way I mute/block the person, celebrity or not.

Now, let’s get personal, who is your celebrity crush?

I have a lot of crushes. Hahahaha!

The furthest one is Chance the Rapper – Chancellor Bennett.

His talent, hard work, and intelligence are very attractive.

Have you ever received an uncomfortable call while with your boyfriend?

Years ago, I got a call from a man I didn’t know who wanted to take me out on a date.

My phone was connected to the Bluetooth of the car.

Safe to say the gentleman I was seeing at the time was not happy.

Speaking of boyfriends, what’s your current relationship status?

I’m happy and fulfilled by my personal development, career, and food.

When was the last time you cried and why?

I cry a lot.

Last I cried I was watching a video where a woman who identifies as a lesbian was describing her harrowing experience of rape and brutal attack at the hands of a group of people who wished to change her sexual preference.

It was really a horrible thing to hear her recount.

I’ve been trying to educate myself about how I can be an ally for the LGBTQ community because the world needs to change.

We need to be accepting and respectful of people. All people!

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I believe that God put us on this earth to love one another

2. I’m very passionate about activism

3. I love food so much!

4. I’m very generous

5. I’m actually very self-conscious and shy, I’m shocked about the career I chose