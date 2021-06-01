Charma gal’s had enough

Celebrated music star, Charma Gal spoke publicly about her divorce from a former band member, Kabelo Mogwe for the first time this week.

In a post that went viral on social media, the Mosakaso queen lashed out at critics for frequently bringing up her past marriage to Mogwe.

Appealing to her detractors to leave her past in the past, the 36-year-old wrote, “Moriti o ke Kabelo le Magdeline ka 2011 ba nyalana ok ga ke itse gore bothata ja moriti o ke eng nako tsotlhe fa go postiwa sengwe ha one of the Charmians o tlaa a o kumutse ka medi a o latlhela mo posting e ya bo e le hoo, ke santse ke ipotsa gore gatwe moriti o o sokodisetswang ka gore batho ba o ba santse ba le mo botshelong, guys se se re diragaletseng se teng ko dijarateng tsa lona ke kopa le re iketele, this is emotional abuse, emisang ka kopo Tanki .” Come on guys, Charma Gal is tired, leave her alone, only Shaya can make comments about her not you lot!