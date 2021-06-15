Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Chill out at the cookout

Published

Chill out at the cookout
FUN TO BE HAD: La Rossa Cookout

A guide to eating out in Francistown)

The scent of sizzling boerewors drifts across the spacious yard like smoke from a campsite braai and brings with it the promise of lunch.

Music, laughter, and carefree chatter accompany the enticing aroma.

For 35-year-old Sizwe Hlanti and his business partner, Tankiso Phodiso Odirile, 33, this feel-good set-up is precisely what they had in mind when they started La Rossa Cookout in late 2017.

Chill out at the cookout

DREAM TEAM: Odirile and Hlanti

Located along the A2 road on the outskirts of Bluetown, opposite the hiking spot to Maun, the small establishment has positioned itself as a big favourite in the area.

Famous for their juicy braai meat, crispy chicken, and special homemade marinade, La Rossa has already undergone several menu changes as the owners look to find a winning recipe.

Chill out at the cookout

CARNIVORE\’S TREAT: Meat is a big part of the La Rossa appeal

“Initially we focused on traditional foods: so your pork, beef, seswa, oxtail, cow’s head with starches such as pap and rice. Regrettably, that didn’t prove as popular as we’d hoped so we decided to incorporate Western cuisine as well. This was mostly pasta and salads,” explains Hlanti, taking time out from the kitchen to chat to Ghetto Grub under the canvas of La Rossa’s leafy outdoor eating area.

Unfortunately, just as the restaurant was really starting to build momentum, Covid-19 came crashing in like a wrecking ball. Leftovers and waste rose as, due to new restrictions on eating out, customer numbers plummeted.

This prompted another re-jig.

“In November last year, we decided to concentrate on fast food. We sell boerewors hot dogs, fried chips as well as the old favourites: beef and chicken and will introduce burgers soon. Pap is now the only starch we offer while there’s also the option of a fresh green salad for our more health-conscious customers.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The revamped menu has certainly won the heart (and stomach) of Oetsho Bato.

The 33-year-old Bluetown native is perhaps La Rossa’s most loyal customer.

Chill out at the cookout

SERVICE WITH A SMILE: Hlanti

“I’m here probably three times a week; the food is lekker and the hot dogs are the best in town! It’s my way of supporting two youth who are doing their best despite these tough times. This is a cool place, you see a lot of different faces because of the bus stop; I really enjoy chilling here,” gushes Bato.

Due to its proximity to the main road, the eatery has also emerged as an unlikely favourite amongst tourists, with international clients often popping in for a meal.

Chill out at the cookout

FOREIGN ATTRACTION: Romanian guests

“Some of the standout guests include a group from Romania, three Italian cyclists, and a German couple heading to the Delta on holiday,” Hlanti reveals proudly.

As well as the fabulous food, a huge part of La Rossa’s appeal is the friendly staff (currently they have a team of five) and the chilled-out atmosphere that oozes through the venue.

“Tankiso and I wanted to create a vibrant space where people, both young and old, could come to eat, drink and chill. Our logo is ‘Fun has Begun’ and I’d like to think we’ve achieved that; it’s a safe place with a laidback vibe, the perfect setting for those looking to unwind and relax,” highlights Hlanti, a man born and bred in Francistown.

Indeed, La Rossa’s reputation as a late-night hangout spot, where revelers could gather and enjoy reasonably priced drinks with music pumping in the background, was rising steadily when the pandemic hit.

Chill out at the cookout

CHILLED VIBES: La Rossa boasts a laid-back atmosphere

“Things were going really well. We used to have a DJ at the weekends and the place would be packed. The Covid regulations and curfew are killing us; we used to stay open till midnight but now have to shut up shop at 8. Also, we’re only permitted to sell alcohol on a take-away basis as sit-ins for booze remain banned.”

However, like the pictures of the great American boxer, Muhammed Ali that adorn the restaurant’s interior, Hlanti is not one to give up without a fight.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We live in hope that tomorrow will be better!” declares the former John Mackenzie pupil, defiantly adding he still has big plans for the enterprise.

“We want to turn this into a franchise with outlets in Palapye and Gaborone, as well as introduce accommodation and expand our current F/town premises.”

Chill out at the cookout

ONE FOR THE ROAD: Bato grabbing a beer

The business also survives by catering for events, including both government and private functions, while the venue is available for hire at a standard P600 fee. For more information, check out their Facebook page: ‘La Rossa Cookout BW’.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Old Naledi Police investigate deaths

Old Naledi Police are investigating two cases in which two men were found dead behind Fairgrounds Mall and Kgale Hill. Kgale death incident is...

1 day ago
Banking on a new hope Banking on a new hope

Entertainment

Banking on a new hope

Bringing calm to BBS Following the headline-making boardroom squabbles that engulfed BBS Limited throughout April, Bernard Mzizi was identified as the man to rescue...

10 hours ago

Politics

BNF plan massive recruitment drive

The Botswana National Front (BNF) will embark on a massive recruitment drive as they look to attract new blood to the party. Addressing the...

16 hours ago

Business

The green giant

An Organic drive on the road to Agric success In this installment of Meet the Boss, Voice Money’s KABELO ADAMSON speaks to Lesego Elijah,...

11 hours ago
BDP wars BDP wars

Entertainment

BDP wars

Shaya has been a close follower of BDP’S former Minister Alfred Madigela. Ali, as his close friends call him this week announced his retirement...

10 hours ago
Final-year student Pens breakthrough novel Final-year student Pens breakthrough novel

Entertainment

Final-year student Pens breakthrough novel

Despite his hectic academic schedule, a final-year Baisago University student has still found time to write and publish a book. The impressive Tumelo Abotseng,...

9 hours ago
Spill the beans Berry heart Spill the beans Berry heart

Entertainment

Spill the beans Berry heart

Local Poet turned businesswoman Berry Heart is not amused by some people in her circle of friends. This week she spoke out on social...

10 hours ago
Boot life for DJ Fezz Motaz Boot life for DJ Fezz Motaz

Entertainment

Boot life for DJ Fezz Motaz

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many people, especially those in the entertainment industry, to look elsewhere for a living. One notable figure is Clement...

10 hours ago
On the petrol prowl On the petrol prowl

Business

On the Petrol Prowl

CCA approves Puma Energy takeover by Singapore company The Competition and Consumer Authority (CCA) has unconditionally approved the takeover of Puma Energy by Singapore-based...

10 hours ago
Crap is his name Crap is his name

Entertainment

Crap is his name

Funnyman Ras Doko has taken social media by storm. His unique brand of comedy has seen his popularity soar. Quiet exceptional considering that he...

10 hours ago
Kapenda Katuta’s perfect project Kapenda Katuta’s perfect project

Entertainment

Kapenda Katuta’s perfect project

Legendary guitarist, Kapenda Katuta, has released an 11-song instrumental album. Engineered by Alfredo Mosimanegape, the songs were recorded live at Masa Square. The Afro...

10 hours ago
Celeb edition with "The Brand" Celeb edition with "The Brand"

Entertainment

Celeb edition with “The Brand”

40-year-old Thabo Osekeng is one of the most sought-after veteran celebrity sports presenters in the country. As live local football continues to be in...

10 hours ago
Tawanda, daughter bond in style Tawanda, daughter bond in style

Entertainment

Tawanda, daughter bond in style

Popular music producer and singer, Dr. Tawanda, has teamed up with his daughter, 17-year-old Tadiwawanashe Kaisara (Princes Takana) on a Gospel single titled ‘Pagomo’....

10 hours ago
Drum Queen beats again Drum Queen beats again

Entertainment

Drum Queen beats again

Hot on the heels of her last single, Drum Queen BW (Gonewa Mojumi) is poised to release another track, ‘Banna Wee’. The 25-year-old Serowe-born...

10 hours ago
Expecting the worst Expecting the worst

Business

Expecting the worst

Absa forecast huge credit losses In a vivid portrayal of the far-reaching effects of Covid-19, Absa Bank Botswana Finance Director, Cynthia Morapedi revealed the...

11 hours ago
Dato Seiko's Grace Effect Dato Seiko's Grace Effect

Entertainment

Dato Seiko’s Grace Effect

With close to 200 000 followers on social media pint-sized singing sensation, Dato Seiko has been earmarked as the next big thing in Botswana...

9 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.